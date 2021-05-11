Global LED Lighting Market (2021 to 2026) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

Dublin, May 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "LED Lighting Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global LED lighting market reached a value of US$ 84 Billion in 2020. A light-emitting diode (LED) refers to a semiconductor device which generates non-coherent and narrow-spectrum light when electric current passes through it. In comparison with conventional lights, LED lights are environment-friendly in nature and save around 90% of the overall energy.

Some of the other advantages associated with LED lights include reliability, compact size, fast switching, longer lifespan, improved physical robustness, low heat output, minimum radiation emission and less power consumption. Owing to this, LED lights are now rapidly replacing incandescent and fluorescent lights across the globe. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global LED lighting market to exhibit moderate growth during the forecast period (2021-2026).



Global LED Lighting Market Drivers:



As LED lights contain zero toxic elements and are eco-friendly in nature, their demand is being influenced by initiatives and policies by the governments of several countries introduced for environmental protection and energy conservation.



Currently, the price of electricity in several developing countries is rising due to the growing demand-supply gap. On account of this, consumers are shifting towards energy-efficient lighting sources such as LED lights.



LED lights are now widely being used in automotive, general lighting, mobile devices, signal and signage, healthcare, forensic, academics and street lighting, which is providing a boost to the growth of the market.



In order to widen their consumer-base, manufacturers are not only coming up with different LED lighting products, but are also investing in marketing through newspapers, televisions, etc. This is increasing product awareness among the consumers which, in turn, is strengthening the growth of the market.



Key Market Segmentation:



The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global LED lighting market report, along with forecasts for growth at the global, regional and country-level from 2021-2026. Our report has categorized the market based on region and application.



Breakup by Application:



Based on applications, the market is segregated as retrofit, retail and hospitality, outdoor, offices, architectural, homes, and industry. Amongst these, retrofit represents the largest application area owing to the growing awareness about the advantages offered by LED lights.



Regional Insights:



On a geographical front, India enjoys the leading position in the market, accounting for the dominant share. The Indian Government's policy of rural electrification has created a strong demand for energy-efficient lighting products. Other major regions include China, Europe, Japan, Brazil, Russia and the United States.



Competitive Landscape:



The market is concentrated in nature with the presence of few manufacturers who are competing against one another in terms of prices and quality.

Some of these players include:

Nichia

Osram

Samsung Electronics

Everlight Electronics

LG Innotek

This report provides a deep insight into the global LED lighting industry covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc. The report also provides a comprehensive analysis for setting up a LED lighting manufacturing plant. The study analyses the processing and manufacturing requirements, project cost, project funding, project economics, expected returns on investment, profit margins, etc. This report is a must-read for entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the LED lighting industry in any manner.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Lighting Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.2.1 Volume Trends

5.2.2 Value Trends

5.3 Market Breakup by Region

5.4 Market Breakup by Application

5.5 Market Breakup by Technology

5.6 Market Forecast



6 Global LED Lighting Market

6.1 Market Overview

6.2 Market Performance

6.2.1 Volume Trends

6.2.2 Value Trends

6.3 Impact of COVID-19

6.4 Price Trends

6.5 Market Breakup by Region

6.6 Market by Product Type

6.6.1 LED Lamps and Modules: Market Trends

6.6.2 LED Fixtures: Market Trends

6.6.3 Market Forecast

6.7 Market Breakup by Application

6.8 Market Forecast

6.9 SWOT Analysis

6.9.1 Overview

6.9.2 Strengths

6.9.3 Weaknesses

6.9.4 Opportunities

6.9.5 Threats

6.10 Value Chain Analysis

6.10.1 Primary Raw Materials Suppliers

6.10.2 LED Chip Manufacturers

6.10.3 LED Package and Module Manufacturers

6.10.4 Lighting Products, Electronic Products and Automotive Part Manufacturers

6.10.5 Product Distribution

6.10.6 End Users

6.11 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6.11.1 Overview

6.11.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

6.11.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

6.11.4 Degree of Competition

6.11.5 Threat of New Entrants

6.11.6 Threat of Substitutes

6.12 Key Market Drivers and Success Factors

6.13 Key Risk Factors for LED Manufacturers

6.14 Comparison of LED's with Conventional Lighting Technologies



7 Performance of Key Regions

7.1 India

7.1.1 India Lighting Market

7.1.1.1 Market Performance

7.1.1.2 Market Breakup by Application

7.1.1.3 Market Breakup by Technology

7.1.1.4 Market Forecast

7.1.2 India LED Lighting Market

7.1.2.1 Market Performance

7.1.2.2 Market Forecast

7.1.2.3 Key Players

7.2 China

7.2.1 China Lighting Market

7.2.1.1 Market Performance

7.2.1.2 Market Breakup by Application

7.2.1.3 Market Breakup by Technology

7.2.1.4 Market Forecast

7.2.2 China LED Lighting Market

7.2.2.1 Market Performance

7.2.2.2 Market Forecast

7.2.2.3 Key Players

7.3 Europe

7.3.1 Europe Lighting Market

7.3.1.1 Market Performance

7.3.1.2 Market Breakup by Application

7.3.1.3 Market Breakup by Technology

7.3.1.4 Market Forecast

7.3.2 Europe LED Lighting Market

7.3.2.1 Market Performance

7.3.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3.2.3 Key Players

7.4 United States

7.4.1 United States Lighting Market

7.4.1.1 Market Performance

7.4.1.2 Market Breakup by Application

7.4.1.3 Market Breakup by Technology

7.4.1.4 Market Forecast

7.4.2 United States LED Lighting Market

7.4.2.1 Market Performance

7.4.2.2 Market Forecast

7.4.2.3 Key Players

7.5 Japan

7.5.1 Japan Lighting Market

7.5.1.1 Market Performance

7.5.1.2 Market Breakup by Application

7.5.1.3 Market Breakup by Technology

7.5.1.4 Market Forecast

7.5.2 Japan LED Lighting Market

7.5.2.1 Market Performance

7.5.2.2 Market Forecast

7.5.2.3 Key Players

7.6 Brazil

7.6.1 Brazil Lighting Market

7.6.1.1 Market Performance

7.6.1.2 Market Breakup by Application

7.6.1.3 Market Breakup by Technology

7.6.1.4 Market Forecast

7.6.2 Brazil LED Lighting Market

7.6.2.1 Market Performance

7.6.2.2 Market Forecast

7.6.2.3 Key Players

7.7 Russia

7.7.1 Russia Lighting Market

7.7.1.1 Market Performance

7.7.1.2 Market Breakup by Application

7.7.1.3 Market Breakup by Technology

7.7.1.4 Market Forecast

7.7.2 Russia LED Lighting Market

7.7.2.1 Market Performance

7.7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.7.2.3 Key Players



8 Market by Application

8.1 Retrofit

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Retail and Hospitality

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Outdoor

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Offices

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast

8.5 Architectural

8.5.1 Market Trends

8.5.2 Market Forecast

8.6 Homes

8.6.1 Market Trends

8.6.2 Market Forecast

8.7 Industry

8.7.1 Market Trends

8.7.2 Market Forecast



9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Market Structure

9.2 Market Breakup by Key Players



10 LED (SMD) Manufacturing Process

10.1 Product Overview

10.2 Detailed Process Flow

10.3 Various Types of Unit Operations Involved

10.4 Mass Balance and Raw Material Requirements



11 Project Details, Requirements and Costs Involved

11.1 Land Requirements and Expenditures

11.2 Construction Requirements and Expenditures

11.3 Plant Layout

11.4 Plant Machinery

11.5 Machinery Pictures

11.6 Raw Material Requirements and Expenditures

11.7 Raw Material and Final Product Pictures

11.8 Packaging Requirements and Expenditures

11.9 Transportation Requirements and Expenditures

11.10 Utility Requirements and Expenditures

11.11 Manpower Requirements and Expenditures

11.12 Other Capital Investments



12 Loans and Financial Assistance



13 Project Economics

13.1 Capital Cost of the Project

13.2 Techno-Economic Parameters

13.3 Product Pricing and Margins Across Various Levels of the Supply Chain

13.4 Income Projections

13.5 Expenditure Projections

13.6 Taxation and Depreciation

13.7 Financial Analysis

13.8 Profit Analysis



14 Key Player Profiles

14.1 Nichia

14.2 Osram

14.3 Samsung Electronics

14.4 Everlight Electronics

14.5 LG Innotek



