Altimmune to Announce First Quarter 2021 Financial Results on May 17, 2021

| Source: Altimmune, Inc. Altimmune, Inc.

Gaithersburg, Maryland, UNITED STATES

GAITHERSBURG, Md., May 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altimmune, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that it will report its first quarter 2021 financial results on Monday, May 17, 2021.

Altimmune management will host a conference call for investors beginning at 8:30 am E.T. to discuss the first quarter 2021 financial results and provide a business update.   

Conference Call Information:

Date: Monday, May 17, 2021
Time:8:30 am Eastern Time
Domestic Dial-in:877-423-9813
International Dial-in: 201-689-8573
Conference ID:13719206
Webcast:http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=144634 

About Altimmune

Altimmune is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing intranasal vaccines, immune modulating therapies and treatments for liver disease. Our diverse pipeline includes proprietary intranasal vaccines for COVID-19 (AdCOVID™), anthrax (NasoShield™) and influenza (NasoVAX™); an intranasal immune modulating therapeutic for COVID-19 (T-COVID™); and next generation peptide therapeutics for NASH (ALT-801) and chronic hepatitis B (HepTcell™). For more information on Altimmune, please visit www.altimmune.com.

Investor & Media Contacts:

Will Brown  Stacey Jurchison
Chief Financial Officer Sr. Dir, Investor Relations
Phone: 240-654-1450 Phone : 410-474-8200
wbrown@altimmune.com sjurchison@altimmune.com 