GameSquare Esports Welcomes Tony Hawk, Legendary Skateboarding Pro, Entrepreneur, and Gaming Icon, as a Special Advisor

TORONTO, May 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GameSquare Esports Inc. (CSE: GSQ; FRA: 29Q1) (“GameSquare”, “GameSquare Esports” or the “Company”), an international gaming and esports company, announces the addition of legendary skateboarder, entrepreneur, and philanthropist Tony Hawk as a strategic advisor. Mr. Hawk continues to push the limits of his sport, and his iconic Tony Hawk’s™ Pro Skater™ video game franchise is a longtime global success. However, it is his financial acumen and big-picture thinking that have made him the successful businessman and philanthropist that he is today. His charitable foundation, The Skateboard Project, has awarded more than US$10 million for the construction of more than 600 public skatepark projects in all 50 US states. Tony Hawk will act as a special advisor to CEO Justin Kenna and the GameSquare group of companies as the Company pursues its mission of bridging the gap between global brands and the large and growing gaming and esports communities.



“Tony is an amazing person that is an iconic brand in his own right,” said Justin Kenna, CEO of GameSquare. “We are humbled that Tony is willing to share his experiences in business, entertainment, sports, video games, and digital media with our leadership team as we grow GameSquare into a leading esports company. We have incredible people with amazing professional experience, and I look forward to working with Tony to accelerate our growth and our progress. In many ways, Tony represents the best of what we do at GameSquare; he is highly sought after by global brands and resonates with an influential group of fans, enthusiasts, and professionals. Tony bridges the gap between brands and fans in an authentic way and has been doing it successfully, and with integrity, for decades.”

“GameSquare is an innovator in esports, and I’m already impressed with what Justin and his team are building,” said Tony Hawk. “Esports and video games are bigger than ever, so it’s paramount for companies to authentically connect great brands with hardcore fans. Throughout my career, I have understood that perseverance, creativity, and self-confidence are critical to success. I believe that Justin is building something special; his vision for GameSquare is inspiring. I look forward to sharing my own experience and my approach to success with the GameSquare team.”

About Tony Hawk

Tony Hawk became a professional skateboarder at the age of 14 and is considered by many to be the most successful skater of all time. Throughout his professional career, through perseverance and hard work, Tony pushed the boundaries of skateboarding and created tricks that changed the sport. As a successful entrepreneur, he is the founder of his own skateboarding, lifestyle clothing, and sporting goods brands. In 1999, he launched the incredibly popular video game franchise Tony Hawk™ Pro Skater™, published by Activision. The newest version, Tony Hawk’s™ Pro Skater™ 1 + 2, is available on PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch. Tony also founded The Skatepark Project, which has donated more than US$10 million to build more than 600 public skateparks in all 50 US states. Hawk has a social media following of more than 20 million.

About GameSquare Esports Inc.

GameSquare Esports Inc. is an international gaming and esports company headquartered in Toronto, Canada. The Company is seeking to acquire additional assets and entities serving the gaming and esports markets and, more broadly, in sports and entertainment. GameSquare’s acquisition of Code Red Esports Ltd. (“Code Red”), an esports talent agency, provided an initial foothold in Europe through its UK operations. Code Red represents leading on-screen talent, players and influencers, and works with leading global brands to develop influencer campaigns and esports marketing strategies. The Company’s second acquisition of Reciprocity Corp. provides access to Asia, Latin America, and North America. Its gaming and esports assets include: a CrossFire franchise in China that it owns with its partner LGD Gaming, a 40% interest in a League of Legends team that competes in Latin America, and, its wholly owned subsidiary corporation, GCN, a digital media company focusing on the gaming and esports audience based in Los Angeles, USA.

