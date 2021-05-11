Everything is getting bigger in Texas—$2.2B Company, Slalom, continues to invest in Texas growth, plans to add over 200 jobs in 2021

DALLAS, May 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Slalom, the modern consulting firm focused on strategy, technology, and business transformation, today announced a plan to significantly expand its Texas presence in 2021 and beyond.



With current offices in Dallas, Houston, Austin, and Fort Worth, Slalom will add over 200 software development, experience design, strategy, organizational effectiveness, data, and Salesforce jobs across Texas. This increased investment is in response to client demand from companies in Texas and surrounding areas for more support and expertise to strengthen and optimize their business. This growth is being driven across the diverse industries that have made Texas such a compelling home for some of the world’s leading brands.

“Creating innovative ways to delight customers and employees has been a trend in recent years and has really escalated in terms of priority in the past year,” said Brian Jacobsen, South Central General Manager. “New ways of doing business and engaging humans, supported by emerging digital and technology solutions, are creating a wave of change for everyone. Slalom is excited to be at the center of it with our clients and our people by making this continued investment in Texas.”

As part of its multi-year growth plan, Slalom has already hit the ground running in the region; the company is at the forefront of establishing new ways of working and collaborating. The Fort Worth office launched in early 2020 and this “cow town” is already in high growth mode. Austin opened new office space early last year, just blocks from the state capitol on Congress Ave. Dallas is expanding its footprint later this year to support the rise in client demand. Houston has quickly become the go-to for natural resources expertise while expanding other industry verticals. Slalom has also increased investment in the public sector across the states—supporting cities, counties, school districts, and first responders in serving the community.

The increase in demand is also driving investment in jobs for Slalom Build (Slalom’s scalable and flexible approach to efficient software product design and development) and experienced skills supporting deep relationships with key partners such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft (MSFT), Salesforce, and Google Cloud.

Recognition of Slalom talent has come from those partners as well. Slalom has recently achieved Partner of the Year or Innovation Excellence Awards from Tableau, Boomi, AWS Security Competency, MSFT Power BI, Snowflake, Salesforce Partner in Healthcare and Life Sciences, and HRD for human resources, and was named one of the Top 21 Companies at the Forefront of Tech Innovation.

Aiding its successful expansion and attraction for top talent is Slalom’s unique culture. Slalom has been listed in the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For in its sixth consecutive year, as well as Best Place to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality and Best Workplaces for Women and Parents.

Slalom launched its initial Texas presence in Dallas in 2007, expanding into the rest of the state over time. The company has its sights set on contributing to the future growth and commerce rooted in the Lone Star State.

About Slalom

Slalom is a modern consulting firm focused on strategy, technology, and business transformation. In 40 markets around the world, Slalom’s teams have autonomy to move fast and do what’s right. They are backed by regional innovation hubs, a global culture of collaboration, and partnerships with the world’s top technology providers. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Seattle, Slalom has organically grown to over 9,000 employees. Learn more at slalom.com.

Media contact: Kelly Roberts | kellyr@slalom.com