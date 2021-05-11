2021 Screening Trends Revealed: First Advantage to Highlight Latest Research During Upcoming Webinar

ATLANTA, May 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



WHO: First Advantage, a leading global provider of technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety and compliance related to human capital WHAT: Will present the educational webinar, “2021 Screening Trends Revealed,” featuring data-based findings and expert insights. WHEN: Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. ET (12:00 p.m. CT / 11:00 a.m. MT / 10:00 a.m. PT) WHERE: To register, click here.

DETAILS:

First Advantage’s annual trends research combines aggregated anonymized data from the company’s 75 million global searches in 2020 cross-referenced against customer survey responses to uncover emerging background screening trends. During this webinar, ASQ-certified Lean Six Sigma Black Belts Rachel Fronapfel, Chuck Lauer, Brian Larrow and Nuno Ricardo will take a deep dive into data from the report to illustrate how First Advantage customers:

Decreased the rate of missing information from candidates by 18 percent through the use of mobile-enabled technologies.

Increased the rate of returned criminal record results with broader scoped searches combined with continuous monitoring features – resulting in significantly increased findings of reportable criminal records since 2019.

Increased global sanction search orders – resulting in a 47 percent jump between 2018 and 2020.



Copies of the full report are available by visiting: http://learn.fadv.com/2021trends.

The session has been pre-approved for one hour of continuing education credit by SHRM and HRCI. To register, click here.

About First Advantage

First Advantage is a leading global provider of technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety and compliance related to human capital. Enabled by their proprietary technology platform, First Advantage’s products and solutions help companies protect their brands and provide safe environments for their customers and their most important resources: employees, contractors, contingent workers, tenants and drivers. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, First Advantage has offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East.

To learn more, please visit fadv.com.