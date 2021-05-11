The Eclipse Foundation’s Edge Native Working Group Celebrates the Release of Eclipse ioFog 2.0 for a True “Edge Ops” Edge-to-Cloud Solution

BRUSSELS, Belgium, May 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Eclipse Foundation, one of the world’s largest open source software foundations, today announced that the Eclipse ioFog project has released Eclipse ioFog 2.0, under the governance of its Edge Native Working Group. ioFog 2.0 represents the industry’s most advanced open source solution for deploying and orchestrating containerized cloud applications to the Edge. Leveraging contributions from notable working group members, including Edgeworx and Red Hat, ioFog 2.0 brings industry-first “EdgeOps” capabilities, and enables the deployment of new applications across hybrid cloud and edge environments.



“Edge computing is central to a number of transformative technologies such as AI, autonomous vehicles, smart manufacturing, and Industry 4.0, as well as being key to 5G adoption,” said Mike Milinkovich, executive director of the Eclipse Foundation. “The release of ioFog 2.0 showcases the Edge Native Working Group’s ability to support community members and deliver production-ready code to the broader edge computing industry. The ioFog platform has been proven in the field, having been used in multiple real-world use cases including serving as the backbone of an Edge AI application monitoring temperatures and mask compliance among schoolchildren to prevent the spread of COVID-19.”

Edge computing brings compute power and storage physically closer to data and applications in order to improve performance and increase efficiency. According to Grandview Research (March 2020), the edge computing market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 36.9% from 2020 to 2027 to reach USD 43.36 billion by 2027. The Eclipse Foundation hosts production-ready projects that enable developers to quickly build, deploy, and manage edge computing applications.

About Eclipse ioFog 2.0

Eclipse ioFog is a commercial-grade and production-ready open source platform architected for edge computing environments. It is currently in use by major service providers and FORTUNE 500 enterprises. ioFog brings cloud native architectures such as Kubernetes to the edge, thus enabling developers to easily manage, orchestrate and deploy microservices to any edge device as easily as they build cloud-based infrastructure.

The core concept of the ioFog architecture is the Edge Compute Network (ECN), which consists of three primary components.

Controller: Orchestration, lifecycle management and deployment of distributed microservice applications

Agents: Lightweight universal container runtime, installed on edge devices, manages lifecycle of microservices, volumes, edge resources, etc.

Service Mesh: Facilitates communication between Controller and Agents and distributed microservice applications



What makes ioFog unique is that it abstracts the complexities of networking from applications. The platform can be deployed on bare-metal, all major clouds, in VMs and onto Kubernetes as an edge native second level scheduler. At the edge, ioFog supports any device with a modern Linux kernel, seamlessly making it a part of an ECN. In addition, ioFog relies on an innovative keyless security model to secure applications and their data.

Focused on developers, ioFog provides a single tool to manage deployment, orchestration and operations across all distributed infrastructure. ioFog is a leading platform for EdgeOps, an evolution of DevOps principles and techniques focused specifically on edge computing architectures. The EdgeOps concept is defined and promoted by the Edge Native Working Group at the Eclipse Foundation.

With the release of ioFog 2.0, the major development focus has been on a robust set of features required for production-grade deployments and management of EdgeAI applications. Central to this was a collaboration with Red Hat to replace ioFog’s legacy Service Mesh with Red Hat's Skupper project. Skupper uses the Apache Qpid Dispatch Router to implement application connectivity between datacenters and any type of edge without VPNs or special firewall rules. With Skupper, application connections can be established using a simple yaml configuration file.

Additionally, ioFog 2.0 brings fluidity to EdgeOps, with the ability to add, remove and move Agents between ECNs at runtime, live orchestration, migration and draining of microservices and applications. Further production EdgeOps features have also been added to the ioFog, such as policy-driven image pruning, multiple image registry management and dynamic agent volumes.

To learn more about getting involved with the Eclipse Edge Native Working Group, please review the charter and the Working Group Participation Agreement (WPGA), visit us at https://edgenative.eclipse.org/, or email us at membership@eclipse.org. Individually, developers can join the Edge Native mailing list where the Eclipse Foundation shares working group progress.

Quotes from Members

Edgeworx



“Eclipse ioFog 2.0 has evolved to meet the demands of today’s cloud and edge developers,” said Kilton Hopkins, co-founder and CTO for Edgeworx, Inc. and Eclipse ioFog project lead. “Today, many enterprises and service providers need the ability to easily build and manage a diverse variety of edge computing architectures. ioFog 2.0 provides organizations a robust and production-grade infrastructure platform to stitch existing services together and easily manage agents across multiple environments.”

Red Hat



“Edge computing can be a challenging architecture for developing new microservices,” said Mark Cheshire, director, Product Management, Red Hat. “Skupper offers new flexibility to Eclipse ioFog 2.0 to help bring cloud-based development to the edge. We’re excited to collaborate with the Eclipse Foundation on this initiative as we help to enable the next wave of open source adoption and contribution.”

About the Eclipse Foundation

The Eclipse Foundation provides our global community of individuals and organizations with a mature, scalable, and business-friendly environment for open source software collaboration and innovation. The Foundation is home to the Eclipse IDE, Jakarta EE, and over 400 open source projects, including runtimes, tools, and frameworks for cloud and edge applications, IoT, AI, automotive, systems engineering, distributed ledger technologies, open processor designs, and many others. The Eclipse Foundation is an international non-profit association supported by over 330 members, including industry leaders who value open source as a key enabler for their business strategies. To learn more, follow us on Twitter @EclipseFdn, LinkedIn or visit eclipse.org.

