Adyton Resources to Host Live Investor Webinar on Wednesday, May 12th at 4:30pm ET

BRISBANE, Australia, May 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adyton Resources Corporation (TSX Venture: ADY) (“Adyton”), today announced that the Chairman & CEO, Frank Terranova will be hosting a live investor webinar on Wednesday, May 12th to go through Adyton’s May Investor Presentation including an overview of current operations and upcoming milestones.



You can register for the webinar below:

Date: Wednesday, May 12th, 2021

Time: 4:30pm EDT

Register: Webinar Registration (press Ctrl and Click on the link)

HAVE QUESTIONS? Management will be available to answer your questions following the presentation on the webinar platform. You may also submit your question(s) beforehand via email to adyton@rbmilestone.com

ABOUT ADYTON RESOURCES CORPORATION

Adyton Resources Corporation is focused on the development of gold and copper resources in world class mineral jurisdictions. It currently has a portfolio of highly prospective mineral exploration projects in Papua New Guinea on which it is exploring for copper and gold. The Company’s mineral exploration projects are located on the Pacific Ring of Fire which hosts several world class copper and gold deposits.

Adyton was formed by a reverse takeover transaction completed with XIB I Capital Corporation on February 17, 2021 and commenced trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “ADY” on February 24, 2021. Adyton is also quoted on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the code 701:GR.

For more information about Adyton and its projects, visit www.adytonresources.com.