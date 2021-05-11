OncoResponse Appoints Chris Russell as Chief Financial Officer

SEATTLE, May 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OncoResponse, a biotechnology company harnessing the power of the human immune system to identify and develop novel monoclonal antibodies to immunosuppressive myeloid targets for cancer immunotherapy, today announced the appointment of Chris Russell as Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Russell previously served as financial advisor to OncoResponse and now joins the Company’s senior leadership.



“We are thrilled to have Chris join our strong team to help us oversee our path to IPO and the public markets,” said Clifford Stocks, Chief Executive Officer of OncoResponse. “Chris has a diverse background with experience across several functions. He will be a great asset to our company as we expand and advance our pipeline of cancer immunotherapies into the clinic.”

Mr. Russell brings to OncoResponse over 30 years of experience as a growth company executive and entrepreneur. He served as President of Oracle Corp.’s online division, where he launched their on-demand offerings, now a multi-billion-dollar business. Mr. Russell has also helped lead and grow numerous successful new companies and products. He was on the team who conceived and funded ArcSight, which completed a successful IPO and was acquired by HP for $1.5 billion. He led product and marketing at WageWorks, who completed an IPO and was later acquired by HealthEquity for $2 billion. As founding COO, he helped fund and grow TrustArc, the leader in internet data privacy. Earlier in his career, Mr. Russell was a strategy consultant at Booz Allen and an auditor and CPA at both EY and PwC.

Mr. Russell holds a degree in Accounting from the University of Washington and an M.B.A with honors from the University of Chicago, Booth Graduate School of Business.

“I’m pleased to join OncoResponse at this exciting point in their growth,” said Mr. Russell. “The Company has developed important insights into new ways to combat cancer and is now advancing those discoveries into clinical therapies with wonderful potential to improve the lives of patients and their families. I am delighted to join their talented team and contribute to the financial and operational performance of the Company.”

ABOUT ONCORESPONSE

OncoResponse, Inc., an immuno-oncology focused biotech company, in a broad strategic alliance with MD Anderson Cancer Center uses a proprietary B-cell technology platform to mine the immune system of cancer patients who have responded to cancer immunotherapy to discover novel targets and antibodies, and develop therapeutic monoclonal antibodies to treat cancer. OncoResponse has several antibodies directed at modulating immunosuppression of the tumor microenvironment in pre-clinical development and a CD163 targeting antibody entering clinical studies summer 2021. OncoResponse, Inc. is a privately held company backed by investment from MD Anderson Cancer Center, Rivervest Venture Partners, Redmile Group, Magnetar Group, Yonjin Venture, Bering Capital, ARCH Venture Partners, Helsinn Investment Fund, Canaan Partners, GreatPoint Ventures, Takeda Ventures, Buchang Pharma, Alexandria Real Estate Equities and William Marsh Rice University. For more information please visit: www.oncoresponseinc.com

INVESTOR CONTACT:

John Graziano

Solebury Trout

+1 646-378-2942

jgraziano@soleburytrout.com