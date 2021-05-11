XPO Logistics Wins UK Contract with Pearson

GREENWICH, Conn., May 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO), a leading global provider of supply chain solutions, was awarded a contract by new customer Pearson Education to distribute courseware and assessment materials in the UK. British-based Pearson is a leading provider of educational materials, e-learning programs and assessment services for schools, corporations, students and clinicians in 70 countries.



Pearson's published materials in the UK are distributed mainly to primary and secondary schools and clinicians. By relocating distribution from Belgium to the UK, Pearson has shortened lead times for deliveries to its customers, while gaining greater visibility and seasonal flexibility. XPO uses its technology to manage all materials for a course of study as a single SKU, accommodate peaks in demand, and customize clinical testing kits. XPO’s hub in Merlin Park, Birmingham distributes materials for Pearson's retail and educational channels and fulfills both direct-to-consumer orders and orders placed by major e-commerce companies and wholesalers.

“We're delighted to welcome our new customer, Pearson Education, a prestigious name in learning materials worldwide,” said Malcolm Wilson, chief executive officer of XPO Logistics Europe. “A key to this relationship is our capability for tailored, value-added services across diverse customer markets. Our combination of technology and expertise puts us in a unique position to help Pearson enhance its customer service for years to come.”

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) provides cutting-edge supply chain solutions to the most successful companies in the world. The company is the second largest contract logistics provider and the second largest freight broker globally, and a top three less-than-truckload provider in North America. XPO uses a highly integrated network of 1,621 locations in 30 countries to serve more than 50,000 customers. Approximately 140,000 team members, including 108,000 employees and 32,000 temporary workers, help XPO’s customers manage their supply chains most efficiently. The company’s corporate headquarters are in Greenwich, Conn., USA, and its European headquarters are in Lyon, France. Visit xpo.com for more information, and connect with XPO on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

Media Contacts

XPO Logistics, Inc.

Joe Checkler

+1-203-423-2098

joe.checkler@xpo.com

XPO Logistics Europe

Anne Lafourcade

+33 (0)6 75 22 52 90

anne.lafourcade@xpo.com