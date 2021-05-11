HCM Expert Scott McConnell Joins Namely as Head of Sales

NEW YORK, May 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Namely, the leading HR platform for mid-sized companies, has hired HCM industry leader Scott McConnell as Head of Sales. This key addition to Namely’s leadership team is particularly strategic as the company continues to scale in 2021.



Specifically serving the rapidly growing mid-market segment that typically employs up to 1,000 employees, Namely’s HR, payroll, and benefits solutions are used by more than 1,400 companies across all 50 states. In early 2020, Namely expanded its product offerings and launched enhanced services—Managed Payroll and Managed Benefits—that give companies the ability to rely on Namely to handle their payroll and benefits brokerage. As more organizations seek to reduce their reliance on manual processes and transform their businesses digitally, demand for Namely’s HR expertise and single technology platform approach continues to increase.

Scott McConnell has more than 20 years of experience in the HCM space. Most recently, he was the area vice president, Major Markets for Ceridian in the western region. Prior to Ceridian, McConnell started his career at ADP, where he held a number of key leadership positions. During his brief tenure at Namely, he has already made an impact, with the company seeing its largest sales month in over two years.

Larry Dunivan, Namely’s CEO, commented, “Scott is an incredibly innovative leader. He has confidently and consistently driven growth in the HR technology industry—even under challenging circumstances—for two decades. We’re already experiencing the impact of his world-class sales performance and are looking forward to his continued contributions.”

“I joined Namely because I saw momentum potential on the sales, product, and service side of the company, and I wanted to be a part of that,” McConnell said. “Now, I am focused on building a sales culture that helps our clients solve their largest HCM challenges.”

About Namely

Distinguished by its intense commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion, HR technology leader Namely is an employer of choice that helps mid-sized employers and their employees thrive. Delivering and streamlining the complexities of recruiting, onboarding, time & attendance, performance management, benefits administration, compliance, payroll, and analytics from a single platform, Namely also offers Managed Payroll and Benefits services. The company further differentiates the client experience through personalized service and easy-to-use applications. Learn more at Namely.com and follow us @NamelyHR.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/34980ec4-ebe8-4d5f-bc99-a0a3c7aa3eaf





