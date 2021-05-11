Mimecast Names Bernd Leger as Chief Marketing Officer

Search for Chief Technology and Product Officer Underway



Moves Designed to Accelerate Innovation and Market Leadership

LEXINGTON, Mass., May 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ: MIME), a leading email security and cyber resilience company, today announced an executive appointment and chief technology and product officer search designed to support the company’s strategy to accelerate innovation to serve customers and partners, expand the enterprise business, and sell integrated, multi-product offerings.

Bernd Leger has been named chief marketing officer, effective May 17, 2021. Leger joins Mimecast from Nexthink, a leader in digital employee experience management software, where he served as chief marketing officer since 2019. In that role, he helped transform Nexthink’s marketing strategy and program and oversee a period of significant growth and value expansion. Prior to Nexthink, Leger held senior marketing roles at numerous software and cybersecurity companies, including Checkmarx, Cisco, CloudLock, and Rapid7. In this newly created position, Leger will report directly to Peter Bauer, Mimecast’s chief executive officer.

“Bernd is an innovator with a strong track record of planning and executing go-to-market strategies and building high-performing teams,” said Bauer. “Throughout his career, Bernd has leveraged his unique combination of marketing and cybersecurity expertise to successfully develop and launch category-defining companies. Bernd will play an important role as we continue to advance our up-market and Security 3.0 strategies.”

“I have long admired Mimecast’s innovative, data-driven culture, and I am honored to join the company at this important time in its evolution,” said Leger. “I look forward to partnering with Peter and the rest of the team to build on the company’s momentum and drive enhanced value for all of Mimecast’s stakeholders.”

Mimecast will also bring together its product management and engineering organizations into a fully integrated team, led by a chief technology and product officer. The company has initiated a search to identify a chief technology and product officer with the assistance of Spencer Stuart, a leading executive search firm.

In connection with this search, John Walsh, currently senior vice president, engineering and technical operations, and Christina Van Houten, currently chief strategy officer, will transition into advisory roles, effective May 31, 2021. Bauer will oversee the company’s product management and engineering teams until a chief technology and product officer is identified.

“We believe bringing our product management and engineering teams together under one leader will position us to innovate on and expand our multi-product platform faster and more effectively,” said Bauer. “Building an integrated product organization will enable Mimecast to better advance our strategy and realize the success we believe we can achieve. Our product management and engineering organizations are comprised of highly experienced leaders who will partner closely with me until we identify our chief technology and product officer. We thank John and Christina for their contributions to Mimecast and look forward to continuing to benefit from their expertise over the next several quarters.”



