Simply Better Brands Corp. Partners With Limelight to Accelerate CBD Kiosk Expansion

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Simply Better Brands Corp‎. (the "Company") (TSX Venture: SBBC), along with its majority-owned CBD subsidiary company, PureKana, LLC, ("PureKana"), is pleased to announce that it has partnered with Limelight Automated Retail LLC (“Limelight”) to bring its -leading CBD brand PureKana to Limelight’s automated self-service TRUYU CBD Kiosks.



Limelight’s TRUYU CBD Kiosks are an innovative new turn-key retail solution that promise to disrupt how CBD products are purchased, increase distribution of top CBD brands and deliver a premium consumer experience that highlights valuable product and category education. Each kiosk is centrally controlled by the Limelight team, headquartered in Greenville, TX and individually designed and programmed.

PureKana’s industry-leading portfolio, including its flavored pure hemp-derived CBD oils, sleep aids, immunity boosts, vegan gummies, soothing topical creams and capsules, will be stocked in all Limelight TRUYU kiosks nationally.

TRUYU kiosks feature 7” user-friendly, interactive, instructional screens to provide consumers with CBD product search and comparisons based on category, need-state and brand, a 50” video screen to provide consumers with education so they can make informed purchasing decisions, an elevator retrieval system that protects products from damage and drops and a conveyor track delivery system with the flexibility to stock product of any size, increasing product variety.

“Simply Better Brands is delighted to partner with Limelight to provide our customers with yet another education-driven retail CBD experience,” said Kathy Casey, CEO of Simply Better Brands Corp. “This collaboration allows PureK to continue to build capability for our leading PureKana CBD brand while continuing to expand our omni-channel retail footprint.”

About Simply Better Brands Corp.

Simply Better Brands Corp. leads an international omni-channel platform with diversified assets in the emerging plant-based and holistic wellness consumer product categories. The company’s mission is focused on leading innovation for the informed Millennial and Generation Z generations in the rapidly growing plant-based, natural, and clean ingredient space. The company continues to focus on expansion into high-growth consumer product categories including CBD products, plant-based food and beverage, and the global pet care and skin care industries. For more information on Simply Better Brands Corp., please visit https://purekana.com/investor-relations/.

