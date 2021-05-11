Z by HP Powers Creative Collaboration Everywhere for Today’s Creators

New ZBook G8 mobile workstations deliver serious power for 3D design, video editing, and VR development

HP extends its sustainability leadership by utilizing recycled product metals, plastics, and 100% recyclable packaging materials

PALO ALTO, Calif., May 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today HP Inc. introduced the latest HP ZBook Studio G8, ZBook Fury G8, and ZBook Power G8 built for professional creators and power users who need performance, reliability, expandability, and versatility to work fluidly and get the job done in any environment.

Today’s creators are focused on delivering breakthrough experiences and require powerful and flexible technology that enables them to stay productive and collaborative. As businesses have shifted from traditional offices by default to hybrid environments by design, technical and creative professionals need pro-grade performance on the go. With 32% of office employees expected to work from home for the foreseeable future,3 and 33% of IT decision makers reporting that support for remote work is their #1 challenge,4 businesses must be prepared to support the future of work.

Remote collaboration is even more important in hybrid work environments and delivering personalized computing experiences and the right IT solutions is essential. HP ZCentral has been an integral part of keeping businesses up and running and keeping people productive during the pandemic. HP ZCentral makes it easy for creators to take advantage of remote access to workstation power with Emmy®-award winning ZCentral Remote Boost software. The real-time collaboration capability of this solution is a powerful tool that brings fast, responsive performance on demanding projects to artists, designers, and engineers – access the full resources, compute power, and infrastructure of the office or production studio while working from anywhere. ZCentral keeps data locked up and secure while still enabling a real-time local remote work experience. Users can now access the best-in-class performance of the new ZBook G8 lineup from anywhere while also having the ability to access workstations and workflows remotely. At the same time, the HP Security Suite keeps user data safe and secure, including the new HP Tamper Lock intrusion system that will let IT departments know if someone tries remove the cover of the PC.

“Professional creators and power users need a curated, personalized software and hardware experience that aligns to the different ways they work and collaborate,” said Jim Nottingham, general manager and global head, Advanced Compute and Solutions, HP Inc. “With the ZBook Studio being the most powerful workstation of its size, and the ZBook Fury offering full expandability in a portable design, HP is giving the professional community access to cutting-edge technology, unthrottled performance, and the versatility to make the next creative breakthrough a reality.”

“Intel heard and we listened, power users need desktop-class performance in mobile systems so they’re just as productive while working from home. With the new HP Zbook G8 lineup - HP is making that happen,” said Joakim Algstam, General Manager of premium and enthusiast notebook platforms, Client Computing Group at Intel. “We designed the 11th Gen Intel Core H-series and Intel Xeon W-11000 mobile processors to deliver industry-leading, desktop-class performance in laptop form factors. It is exciting to collaborate with HP on the innovation in the ZBook G8 mobile workstations.”

“For power-users, meeting modern demands for performance, mobility, and the option to scale are non-negotiable requirements," said Sandeep Gupte, senior director of Professional Visualization at NVIDIA. “The latest ZBook offerings powered by NVIDIA RTX laptop GPUs are perfectly designed to stay in lock-step with customers’ evolving needs.”

Sustainability: Built for a Better Future

With an unwavering commitment to the environment, HP is proud to help customers meet their sustainability goals with the world’s most sustainable PC portfolio5. HP uses 100% renewable electricity to power the final assembly of 90% of its PC and display products worldwide6. Z by HP continues to add sustainable products that incorporate ocean-bound plastics and recycled materials, and is innovating in every aspect from packaging to energy efficiency. Additionally, Z products meticulously adhere to restricted substance regulations, and HP selects materials that meet GreenScreen® for Safer Chemicals’ methodology.

HP ZBook G8: Power and Performance to Free the Creative Mind

The HP ZBook Studio, the world’s most powerful mobile workstation of its size7, allows users to create on-the-go unlike ever before. From keyboard to screen, every aspect of the ZBook Studio is designed to free the creative mind. Render or visualize in real time, collaborate remotely, and even game from anywhere. The latest ZBook Studio is purpose-built and engineered from the ground up to meet the demanding needs of the most creative applications and workflows and provide optimal experiences today and in the future.

Design with accuracy. HP DreamColor displays 8 with a 120Hz refresh rate provide certainty that your design is right the first time, with a billion on-screen colors, 9 100% DCI-P3, and end-to-end color accuracy with PANTONE ® validation. 10

HP DreamColor displays with a 120Hz refresh rate provide certainty that your design is right the first time, with a billion on-screen colors, 100% DCI-P3, and end-to-end color accuracy with PANTONE validation. Collaboration in any environment. Powered by HP Sound Calibration, 11 users get crisp audio and automatic blocking of unwanted sounds, making the office anywhere you need to work.

Powered by HP Sound Calibration, users get crisp audio and automatic blocking of unwanted sounds, making the office anywhere you need to work. Powered for work and play. Customize workflows depending on the application and upgrade your gaming experience after work with a commercial-grade RGB keyboard in a creator PC with 16.8 million color customization options. Users can easily personalize the experience via OMEN Gaming Hub 12 .

Customize workflows depending on the application and upgrade your gaming experience after work with a commercial-grade RGB keyboard in a creator PC with 16.8 million color customization options. Users can easily personalize the experience via OMEN Gaming Hub . Power-packed; performance without sacrifice. Engineered from the ground up with the power to free the creative mind, users can animate in seconds and render or visualize in real time with up to NVIDIA RTX™ A5000 or GeForce RTX™ 3080 Laptop GPUs13 and 11th Gen Intel® Core™ i9 vPro® processors.14

The HP ZBook Fury, the world’s most expandable 15” mobile workstation15 and world’s most customizable 17” mobile workstation,16 brings desktop-caliber performance packed in an incredibly sleek, slim design. Power users can now create, render, edit, and simulate with ease, or visualize complex datasets on the move.

Designed for better mobility. Perform better and increase productivity on the go with HP Sound Calibration, 17 Tile™ device location, 18 and optional HP Sure View Reflect privacy screen. 19

Perform better and increase productivity on the go with HP Sound Calibration, Tile™ device location, and optional HP Sure View Reflect privacy screen. Transformative vision. Enjoy spectacular color and motion whether you’re editing video or enjoying incredible content with PANTONE ® validation and a 120Hz refresh rate on the next-gen DreamColor display.

Enjoy spectacular color and motion whether you’re editing video or enjoying incredible content with PANTONE validation and a 120Hz refresh rate on the next-gen DreamColor display. Durability and future-proof expandability. Work confidently anywhere with an aluminum chassis design, MIL-STD durability, 20 tool-free expandability, and an extensive selection of ports.

Work confidently anywhere with an aluminum chassis design, MIL-STD durability, tool-free expandability, and an extensive selection of ports. Unthrottled performance. Desktop power goes mobile with the power and performance to thrive on multi-app workflows with the latest 11th Gen Intel® Core™ i9 and Xeon® processors,21 up to 128GB 3200MHz system memory,22 NVIDIA RTX™ A5000 Laptop graphics,23 and Thunderbolt 4.24

The HP ZBook Power, HP’s most affordable mobile workstation,25 brings customers the option to upgrade to professional ZBook performance with enterprise-level, security, serviceability, and manageability. With the ZBook Power, a premium design is accessible with pro-grade components, including graphics certified for the leading software applications.

Peace of mind wherever you go. Take care of your workforce and ensure their workflows are protected with extensive ISV certifications, the HP Security Suite, and Tile™ device location. 26



Take care of your workforce and ensure their workflows are protected with extensive ISV certifications, the HP Security Suite, and Tile™ device location. Durable with a premium touch. Move freely from room to room or the office with a stylish aluminum chassis and MIL-STD 27 durability.

Move freely from room to room or the office with a stylish aluminum chassis and MIL-STD durability. Power through intensive workflows. Ability to accelerate performance is now within reach for more creators and power users with 11th Gen Intel® processors,28 up to 64GB 3200MHz system memory, NVIDIA RTX™ A2000 Laptop graphics,29 and PCIe G4.



Availability30

HP ZBook Studio G8 is expected to be available in select countries in July 2021.

is expected to be available in select countries in July 2021. HP ZBook Fury G8 is expected to be available in select countries in July 2021.

is expected to be available in select countries in July 2021. HP ZBook Power G8 is expected to be available in select countries in June 2021.



About HP

HP Inc. creates technology that makes life better for everyone, everywhere. Through our product and service portfolio of personal systems, printers and 3D printing solutions, we engineer experiences that amaze. More information about HP Inc. is available at http://www.hp.com.

