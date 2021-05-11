China Environmental Sanitation Services Markets, 2016-2020 & 2021-2025

Dublin, May 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "China Environmental Sanitation Services Market: Size & Forecast with Impact Analysis of COVID-19 (2021-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

"China Environmental Sanitation Services Market: Size & Forecast with Impact Analysis of COVID-19 (2021-2025)", provides an in-depth analysis of the China environmental sanitation services market by value, penetration rate, type of service provider, etc.

The report also provides a detailed analysis of the COVID-19 impact on the environmental sanitation services market in China.

The report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall China environmental sanitation services market has also been forecasted for the period 2021-2025, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

China environmental sanitation services market is highly fragmented with many major market players operating in different states of the region. The providers of environmental sanitation services offer different types of hygiene services to cater to the needs of various sectors.

Environmental sanitation services refer to those services which include comprehensive road cleaning, garbage sorting, garbage collection and transportation, public toilet management, wastewater management, manure collection and transportation, pest and vector control, river cleaning services, etc.

The major purposes of environmental sanitation services are to develop and provide clean environment; to prevent transmission of diseases; and to promote the social, economic and physical well-being of all the people in the community.

The environmental sanitations services can be bifurcated into several components, which are: pest and vectors control; food hygiene; disposal of the dead; control of rearing and straying of animals; collection and sanitary disposal of wastes; cleaning of public spaces; and inspection and enforcement of sanitary regulations.

The important factors to consider while providing sanitation services are hygiene status of the people; types of resources available; availability of innovative and appropriate technologies; socio-economic development of the region; cultural factors; political commitment; social factors; and adoption of legislative measures. The environmental sanitation services market can be segmented on the basis of type of service provider, namely the government agency sector and the enterprise sector.

China environmental sanitation services market has increased at a significant CAGR during the years 2016-2020 and projections are made that the market would rise in the next four years i.e. 2021-2025 tremendously. China environmental sanitation services market is expected to increase due to rapid urbanization, increasing production volume of hazardous waste, favorable government policies, stricter monitoring and penalty system, growing market demand for different Sub-sectors, etc. Yet the market faces some challenges such as high initial capital investment, lack of advanced technology, high requirements to obtain permits, etc.

The key players of the environmental sanitation services market in China are Beijing Environmental Sanitation Engineering Group Co. Ltd., Tus Environmental Technology Development Co., Ltd., EIT Environmental Development Group Co., Ltd. and Beijing Enterprises Urban Resources Group Ltd. are also profiled with their financial information and respective business strategies.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

2.1 Environmental Sanitation Services: An Overview

2.1.1 Components of Environmental Sanitation Services

2.1.2 Factors to Consider while Providing Environmental Sanitation Services

2.1.3 Environmental Sanitation Services: Role of Community

2.1.4 Outline Specifications for Environmental Sanitation Services

2.2 Environmental Sanitation Services Segmentation: An Overview

2.2.1 Environmental Sanitation Services Segmentation by the Type of Service Provider

3. China Market Analysis

3.1 China Environmental Sanitation Services Market: An Analysis

3.1.1 China Environmental Sanitation Services Market by Value

3.1.2 China Environmental Sanitation Services Market by Penetration Rate

3.1.3 China Environmental Sanitation Services Market by the Type of Service Provider (Enterprises and Government Agencies)

3.2 China Environmental Sanitation Services Market: Service Provider Type Analysis

3.2.1 China Government Agencies Environmental Sanitation Services Market by Value

3.2.2 China Enterprises Environmental Sanitation Services Market by Value

4. China Hazardous Waste Treatment Market Analysis

4.1 China Hazardous waste Treatment Market: An Analysis

4.1.1 China Hazardous Waste Treatment Market by Volume

4.1.2 China Hazardous Waste Treatment Market by Treatment Rate

5. Impact of COVID-19

5.1 Impact of COVID-19

5.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Environment in China

5.1.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Environmental Sanitation Services in China

6. Market Dynamics

6.1 Growth Driver

6.1.1 Rapid Urbanization

6.1.2 Increasing Production Volume of Hazardous Waste

6.1.3 Favorable Government Policies

6.1.4 Stricter Monitoring and Penalty System

6.1.5 Growing Market Demand for Different Sub-Sectors

6.2 Challenges

6.2.1 High Initial Capital Investment

6.2.2 Lack of Advanced Technology

6.2.3 High Requirements to Obtain Permit

6.3 Market Trends

6.3.1 Escalating Treatment of Solid Waste

6.3.2 Rising Government Intention to Outsource the Environmental Sanitation Services

6.3.3 Revival of Street Vendor Economy

7. Competitive Landscape

7.1 China Environmental Sanitation Services Players by Market Share

7.2 China Enterprises Environmental Sanitation Services Players by Market Share

7.3 China Environmental Sanitation Services Market Players by Total Contract Value Bid

8. Company Profiles

Beijing Enterprises Urban Resources Group Ltd.

Beijing Environmental Sanitation Engineering Group Co. Ltd.

EIT Environmental Development Group Co., Ltd.

Tus Environmental Technology Development Co., Ltd.

