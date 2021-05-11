Global Limestone Market Report 2021: Market to Reach $65.3 Billion by 2027

Dublin, May 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Limestone - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Limestone Market to Reach $65.3 Billion by 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Limestone estimated at US$58.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$65.3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 1.6% over the period 2020-2027.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $15.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 3.2% CAGR

The Limestone market in the U.S. is estimated at US$15.9 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$12.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 3.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.1% and 1.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 0.5% CAGR.

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Influencer Market Insights
  • World Market Trajectories
  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
  • Limestone: One of the Most Essential and Versatile Minerals
  • Recent Market Activity
  • Myriad Uses Across Diverse Industries Steers Consumption Volumes
  • Major End-Use Markets for Limestone Products: A Snapshot
  • Steady Growth Projected over the Next Few Years
  • China Dominates the World Limestone Market
  • Asia-Pacific Demonstrates Fastest Growth
  • Stable Economic Scenario to Underpin Market Expansion
  • Limestone Deposits & Production: An Overview
  • China-Led Asia Dominates Calcium Carbonate Production Scenario
  • Concerns over Energy Consumption & Emissions in Limestone Production

  • Adelaide Brighton Ltd. (Australia)
  • Atlantic Minerals Limited (Canada)
  • Buechel Stone Corp. (USA)
  • Carmeuse Group S.A. (Belgium)
  • CRH plc (Ireland)
  • Fels-Werke GmbH (Germany)
  • Tarmac (UK)
  • Elliott Stone Company, Inc. (USA)
  • Graymont Limited (Canada)
  • Grupo Calidra (Mexico)
  • ILC Resources (USA)
  • Independent Limestone Company, LLC (USA)
  • Indiana Limestone Company (USA)
  • LafargeHolcim Ltd. (Switzerland)
  • Lhoist Group (Belgium)
  • Mississippi Lime Company (USA)
  • Mitsubishi Materials Corporation (Japan)
  • NALC LLC (USA)
  • Nittetsu Mining Co., Ltd. (Japan)
  • Schaefer Kalk GmbH & Co KG (Germany)
  • Sumitomo Osaka Cement Co., Ltd. (Japan)
  • Taiheiyo Cement Group (Japan)
  • Todaka Mining Co. Ltd. (Japan)
  • UBE Material Industries, Ltd. (Japan)

  • Construction Sector: The Most Important End-Use Market for Limestone
  • Limestone Shipments Poised to Grow Buoyed by Positive Outlook for World Construction Industry
  • Rising Commercial Real Estate Investments Lends Traction to Market Growth
  • Large Investments on Infrastructure Development Boost Demand
  • Rising Demand for Cement and the Corresponding Increase in Production Drives Limestone Consumption
  • Critical Importance of Lime in Steel Production Helps Sustain Momentum
  • Paper Industry: Largest Consumer of Ground Calcium Carbonate (GCC)
  • Nano Precipitated Calcium Carbonate (NPCC) Applications: An Important Growth Driver for Crushed Limestone
  • Common Applications of NPCC
  • Significant Use in Environmental Applications Steers Market Momentum
  • Animal Waste Treatment Holds Potential for Quicklime Demand Growth
  • Flue Gas Desulphurization: A Key Growth Indicator
  • Limestone Demonstrates Potential to Reduce Emissions in Carbon Capture

  • World Current & Future Analysis for Limestone by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
  • World Historic Review for Limestone by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
  • World 15-Year Perspective for Limestone by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

