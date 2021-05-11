Global RNA-based Therapeutics and Vaccines Market Trajectory & Analytics Report 2021-2027

| Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, IRELAND

Dublin, May 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "RNA-based Therapeutics and Vaccines - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global RNA-based Therapeutics and Vaccines Market to Reach $499 Million by 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for RNA-based Therapeutics and Vaccines estimated at US$14.7 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$499 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 65.5% over the period 2020-2027.

RNA-based Therapeutics, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 68.1% CAGR and reach US$372.5 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the RNA-based Vaccines segment is readjusted to a revised 59.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 62% CAGR

The RNA-based Therapeutics and Vaccines market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.5 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$76.6 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 62% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 59.2% and 55.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 43.7% CAGR.

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Influencer Market Insights
  • World Market Trajectories
  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 41 Featured):

  • Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
  • Arbutus Biopharma Corporation
  • Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
  • BioNTech AG
  • CureVac AG
  • Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
  • Marina Biotech, Inc.
  • miRagen Therapeutics, Inc.
  • Moderna, Inc.
  • Quark Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
  • Regulus Therapeutics, Inc.
  • Sylentis S.A.

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

  • World Current & Future Analysis for RNA-based Therapeutics and Vaccines by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
  • World Current & Future Analysis for RNA-based Therapeutics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
  • World Current & Future Analysis for RNA-based Vaccines by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
  • World Current & Future Analysis for Oncology by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
  • World Current & Future Analysis for Immunology by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
  • World Current & Future Analysis for Ophthalmology by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
  • World Current & Future Analysis for Cardiovascular Diseases by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
  • World Current & Future Analysis for Infectious Diseases by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
  • World Current & Future Analysis for Genetic Diseases by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

III. GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

  • Total Companies Profiled: 41

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/z3902r

 

        








        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                COVID 19
                            
                            
                                COVID19
                            
                            
                                Genetic Disease
                            
                            
                                Genomics
                            
                            
                                RNA
                            
                            
                                Rna Based Therapeutic
                            
                            
                                Vaccines
                            

                



        




    

        

        
Contact Data