Global RNA-based Therapeutics and Vaccines Market Trajectory & Analytics Report 2021-2027

Global RNA-based Therapeutics and Vaccines Market to Reach $499 Million by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for RNA-based Therapeutics and Vaccines estimated at US$14.7 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$499 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 65.5% over the period 2020-2027.

RNA-based Therapeutics, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 68.1% CAGR and reach US$372.5 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the RNA-based Vaccines segment is readjusted to a revised 59.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 62% CAGR



The RNA-based Therapeutics and Vaccines market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.5 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$76.6 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 62% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 59.2% and 55.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 43.7% CAGR.



Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 41 Featured):

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

BioNTech AG

CureVac AG

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Marina Biotech, Inc.

miRagen Therapeutics, Inc.

Moderna, Inc.

Quark Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Regulus Therapeutics, Inc.

Sylentis S.A.

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

World Current & Future Analysis for RNA-based Therapeutics and Vaccines by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

World Current & Future Analysis for RNA-based Therapeutics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

World Current & Future Analysis for RNA-based Vaccines by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

World Current & Future Analysis for Oncology by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

World Current & Future Analysis for Immunology by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

World Current & Future Analysis for Ophthalmology by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

World Current & Future Analysis for Cardiovascular Diseases by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

World Current & Future Analysis for Infectious Diseases by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

World Current & Future Analysis for Genetic Diseases by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

III. GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 41

