Global RNA-based Therapeutics and Vaccines Market Trajectory & Analytics Report 2021-2027

Dublin, May 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "RNA-based Therapeutics and Vaccines - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global RNA-based Therapeutics and Vaccines Market to Reach $499 Million by 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for RNA-based Therapeutics and Vaccines estimated at US$14.7 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$499 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 65.5% over the period 2020-2027.
RNA-based Therapeutics, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 68.1% CAGR and reach US$372.5 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the RNA-based Vaccines segment is readjusted to a revised 59.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 62% CAGR
The RNA-based Therapeutics and Vaccines market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.5 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$76.6 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 62% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 59.2% and 55.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 43.7% CAGR.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 41 Featured):
- Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
- Arbutus Biopharma Corporation
- Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
- BioNTech AG
- CureVac AG
- Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
- Marina Biotech, Inc.
- miRagen Therapeutics, Inc.
- Moderna, Inc.
- Quark Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
- Regulus Therapeutics, Inc.
- Sylentis S.A.
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
- World Current & Future Analysis for RNA-based Therapeutics and Vaccines by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
- World Current & Future Analysis for RNA-based Therapeutics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
- World Current & Future Analysis for RNA-based Vaccines by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
- World Current & Future Analysis for Oncology by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
- World Current & Future Analysis for Immunology by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
- World Current & Future Analysis for Ophthalmology by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
- World Current & Future Analysis for Cardiovascular Diseases by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
- World Current & Future Analysis for Infectious Diseases by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
- World Current & Future Analysis for Genetic Diseases by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
III. GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
- Total Companies Profiled: 41
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/z3902r