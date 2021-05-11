Cable Internet Users Can Now Get True Gigabit Speeds Throughout a Home with the New Motorola MM1025 2.5 Gbps MoCA Adapter

Minim launches high-speed device on Amazon.com at extremely competitive price — starting at just $99.99 with a two-year warranty and free U.S.-based support

MANCHESTER, NH, May 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Zoom Telephonics, Inc., doing business as Minim (OTCQB: MINM), the creator of innovative internet access products under the globally-recognized Motorola brand, today launches the Motorola MM1025, the company’s highest-speed multimedia-over-coax-alliance (MoCA) adapter yet. Available for purchase now on MotoManage.com (1-pack, 2-pack) and next week on Amazon.com (1-pack, 2-pack), the Motorola MM1025 delivers up to 2.5 Gbps of high-speed connectivity anywhere in a cable-wired home at the extremely competitive price of $99.99 for a one-pack (MM1025) or $184.99 for a two-pack (MM2025). The price includes an extended two-year warranty and free U.S.-based support.

The news comes as access to gigabit internet in the U.S. surged from 4% of homes in 2016 to 84% in 2021, according to Broadband Now. The pandemic accelerated the adoption of gigabit service by 97% in the first quarter of 2020, compared to the first quarter of 2019 per OpenVault’s Broadband Insights Report. Looking forward, the White House’s proposed $100 billion budget for broadband infrastructure signals the potential for even broader access to high-speed service in the U.S.

“The Motorola MM1025 is a great solution for at-home users to take advantage of their existing cable wiring to feed their need for speed,” said Minim CMO Nicole Zheng. “We made sure that setup is easy, the price is budget-friendly, and the connection is blazing fast.”

With the Motorola MM1025 adapter, home users can improve their networks in five important ways:

Faster, reliable connections. Create full gigabit connections up to 2.5 Gbps between a router and any device having an Ethernet port using your home’s coax wiring. In addition to faster speeds, this adapter reduces latency and increases reliability.

Better WiFi. Take the strain off WiFi connections and get more WiFi capacity by turning existing coax cable into broadband superhighways.

Superior streaming and gaming. Get the speed you need for high-quality gaming and streaming—you’ll fall in love with a lower-latency network.

Plug and play. No need to configure our MoCA adapter or your router. Just connect the MM1025 between your coax connection and your modem, WiFi router, or other connected device, and you’re ready to go.

Expert support included. If you need help, easily tap into our two-year warranty and free U.S.-based customer support.

“Motorola is known for innovative products and the Motorola MM1025 is no exception,” said David Carroll, Executive Director of Motorola Strategic Brand Partnerships. “MoCA adaptors solve bandwidth issues created by families working, playing and learning from home which can easily overtax a normal WiFi network. We are thrilled to partner with Minim to bring this product to market and be on the forefront of answering the demand for high-speed connectivity in our consumer’s home.”

To learn more about the Motorola MM1025, visit shop.motomanage.com/products/mm1025

About Minim

Zoom Telephonics, Inc., doing business as Minim (OTCQB: MINM), is the creator of innovative internet access products that dependably connect people to the information they need and the people they love. Headquartered in Manchester, NH, the company delivers smart software-driven communications products under the globally recognized Motorola brand and ZOOM trademark. Minim end users benefit from a personalized and secure WiFi experience, leading to happy and safe homes where things just work. To learn more, visit https://www.minim.com.

MOTOROLA and the Stylized M Logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Motorola Trademark Holdings, LLC and are used under license.

Media Contact:

Michele Clarke at michele.clarke@minim.com or (203) 912-0560.

Investor Relations Contact:

James Carbonara, Hayden IR at james@haydenir.com or (646) 755-7412.

NOTE TO EDITORS: Product data sheet and photo available on request.

About Motorola Strategic Brand Partnerships

For over 90 years the Motorola brand has been known around the world for high quality, innovative and trusted products. Motorola’s Strategic Brand Partnership program seeks to leverage the power of this iconic brand by teaming with dynamic companies who offer unique, high quality products that enrich consumers’ lives. Strategic brand partners work closely with Motorola engineers while developing and manufacturing their products, ensuring that their products meet the exacting safety, quality, and reliability standards that consumers have come to expect from Motorola. To learn more about Motorola strategic brand partnerships, follow us @ShopMotorola.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking information relating to Minim’s plans, expectations, and intentions. Actual results may be materially different from expectations as a result of known and unknown risks, including: risks associated with Minim’s potential inability to realize intended benefits of the merger; the potential increase in tariffs on the company's imports; potential difficulties and supply interruptions from moving the manufacturing of most of the company’s products to Vietnam; potential changes in NAFTA; the potential need for additional funding which Minim may be unable to obtain; declining demand for certain of Minim’s products; delays, unanticipated costs, interruptions or other uncertainties associated with Minim’s production and shipping; Minim’s reliance on several key outsourcing partners; uncertainty of key customers’ plans and orders; risks relating to product certifications; Minim’s dependence on key employees; uncertainty of new product development, including certification and overall project delays, budget overruns, and the risk that newly introduced products may contain undetected errors or defects or otherwise not perform as anticipated; costs and senior management distractions due to patent related matters; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; and other risks set forth in Minim’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Minim cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Minim expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any such statements to reflect any change in Minim’s expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstance on which any such statement is based.