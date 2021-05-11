Internet of Things (IoT) Market Worth USD 1463.19 Billion by 2027 Backed by Rising Awareness Regarding Precision Farming to Aid Market Growth, says Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, India, May 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global internet of things market size is projected to reach USD 1463.19 billion by 2027 while exhibiting a CAGR of 24.9% during the forecast period. Heightening demand for artificial intelligence and twin technology and precision farming by industries worldwide will stoke the market growth, suggests Fortune Business Insights™ in its report, titled “Internet of Things (IoT) Market, 2020-2027”. The report mentions that the market stood at USD 250.72 billion in 2019. Factors such as the increasing adoption of IoT in precision farming and the healthcare sector are anticipated to boost the growth of the market during the forecast period. For instance, precision farming combines use of sensors, GPS, robots, AI, mapping tools, and different type of data-analytics software to customize care for plants.

COVID-19 Impact

COVID-19 pandemic has led to a severe economic downturn, impacting industries and businesses but demand for internet of things solutions have surged. People are using advanced solutions that help to detect people who have symptoms or are infected. Besides, adoption this technology is helping the government officials to efficiently monitor the areas with high infection rate. Therefore, the growing adoption of these technologies is expected to favor the growth of the market positively amid the pandemic.

To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market,

Please Visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/internet-of-things-iot-market-100307

Segmentation

Based on components, the market is divided into platforms and solutions & services. By platform, the market is divided device management, cloud platform and network management.

Based on platform, the device management segment held a market share of about 35.5 %in 2020. The segment is expected to experience considerable growth as it provides industries with centralized management system and offers real time data of other integrated devices.

On this basis of end-user, the market is divided into BFS, retail, government, healthcare, manufacturing, agriculture, sustainable energy, IT& telecom and transportation. Lastly, in terms of geography, the market is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

Highlights of the Report

The global market for internet of things report gives a thorough analysis of the latest internet of things market share trends, top market segments, factors that are majorly driving the market. The different market segments, their regional analysis are discussed in the report. Additionally, it talks about the dominant strategies adopted by key market players and the impact of COVID-19 on the market.

Driving Factors

Rising Demand for Smart Sensors in Healthcare Sector to Propel Growth

The sensors measure inputs provided by users and transform them into raw data, which is then digitally stored to analyze the data and then pass on information through the internet. Therefore, the adoption of smart sensor devices has seen an upsurge in different sectors such as smart metering, security and emergency services, home automation, and the e-health sector. For example, the healthcare sector uses smart sensors devices to monitor remote patients. These smart devices are connected to the patient and measure their vitals, such as glucose level, brain activity, blood pressure, and cardiac status. The data is then accessible to doctors present at any location. This helps doctors to analyze the patient's data and then provide them with correct recommendations. Therefore, the high demand from the healthcare sector is expected to favor the global internet of things (IoT) market growth in the forthcoming years.

Request a Sample Copy of Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/internet-of-things-iot-market-100307

Regional Insights

Asia-Pacific to Remain at Forefront; Increasing Focus on Development of Smart Cities to Aid Growth

Asia-Pacific is expected to remain dominant and hold the largest global internet of things (IoT) market share during the forecast period. China is expected to be leader in this region, as they also are looking forward to expand industries such as robotics, autonomous and electric vehicles, artificial intelligence (Al), biotech, and aviation under Made in China 2025 Plan, which is likely to boost the demand for the IoT solutions.

Moreover, the Indian government has implemented the Make in India policy that will help them establish technology programs for the industries and start-ups. Also, the government's plan to build 100 smart cities in the country will create a massive and quick expansion of the market.

North America is anticipated to hold a major share in the market revenue owing to the presence of number of key market players in the region. Investment from the government and private venture capitalists in the IoT market has increased as many start-ups in the country are also rising. For instance, in the year 2018, United States did major venture capital (VC) investments in the IoT market by companies such as Robert Bosch, Amazon, and others, fueling the regional market.

Competitive Landscape

Key Players to Expand their Solutions to Intensify Industry Competition

Top entities in the market are expanding their services, and they are coming up with new launches and widening their offerings to expand in their market. For example, Cisco Systems offers IoT solutions throughout manufacturing, retail, transportation, and more. The company believes in providing its services to its partners to help them grow their loT businesses. The company is investing highly in R&D services to come with advanced solutions to serve around 67,000 firms around the globe. Additionally, Cisco is majorly investing in iot security platforms, as in January 2020 it launched its security architecture under its security intelligence group Cisco Talos. This will improve IT and operational technology and visibility.

Speak To Our Analyst: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/internet-of-things-iot-market-100307

Industry Developments

March 2020 Cisco Systems and Microsoft collaborated to integrate their loT hub solution with Cisco-Edge-to Microsoft-Azure. It will help to create various apps for enterprises.

Cisco Systems and Microsoft collaborated to integrate their loT hub solution with Cisco-Edge-to Microsoft-Azure. It will help to create various apps for enterprises. February 2019 SAP SE introduced SAP Leonardo loT solution. This will support industries and enterprises with digital transformation.

List of Key Players in Profiled in the Market:

Amazon.com Inc.

AT&T Inc

Bosch Software Innovations GmbH

Cisco Systems, Inc.

IBM Corporation

Intel Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

SAP SE

Siemens AG

Quick Buy - Internet of Things Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/100307

Major Table of Contents:

Introduction Definition, By Segment Research Approach Sources

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities Emerging Trends

Key Insights Macro and Micro Economic Indicators Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Impact of COVID-19 Short-term Impact Long-term Impact

Global Internet of Things (IoT) Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecasts By Component Platform Solution and Services By Platform (Value) Device Management Cloud Platform Network Management By Solution (Value) Real-Time Streaming Analytics Security Data Management Remote Monitoring Network Band Management By End-use (Value) BFSI Retail Government Healthcare Manufacturing Agriculture Sustainable Energy Transportation IT & Telecom Others



TOC Continued…!

Ask for Customization of this Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/internet-of-things-iot-market-100307

Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Artificial Intelligence Market Size , Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Hardware, Software, and Services), By Technology (Computer Vision, Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing, and Others), By Deployment (Cloud, On-premises), By Industry (Healthcare, Retail, IT & Telecom, BFSI, Automotive, Advertising & Media, Manufacturing, and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Fiber Optics Market Size , Share & Industry Analysis, By Component (Hardware, Software, Services), By Application (Telecommunication, Smart Cities, Power Utilities, Aerospace and Defense, Industrial Automation and Control, Renewable Energy, Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Speech and Voice Recognition Market Size , Share & Industry Analysis, By Component (Solution, Services), By Technology (Voice Recognition, Speech Recognition), By Deployment (On-Premises, Cloud), By End-User (Healthcare, IT and Telecommunications, Automotive, BFSI, Government, Legal, Retail, Travel and Hospitality and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019 – 2026

Natural Language Processing Market Size , Share & Industry Analysis, By Deployment (On-Premises, Cloud, and Hybrid), By Technology (Interactive Voice Response (IVR), Text Analytics, Speech Analytics, Pattern and Image Recognition, and Others), By Industry Vertical (Healthcare, Retail, BFSI, Automotive & Transportation, Advertising & Media, Manufacturing, and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Big Data as a Service Market Size , Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Solution (Hadoop-as-a-Service, Data-as-a-Service and Data Analytics-as-a-Service), By Deployment Model (Public Cloud, Private Cloud and Hybrid Cloud), By Industry (BFSI, Retail and E-Commerce, IT & Telecom, Healthcare, Government, Manufacturing and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Read Press Release:https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/press-release/internet-of-things-iot-market-9155