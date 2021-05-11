SELLAS Life Sciences to Host Shareholder Update Call on June 3rd

NEW YORK, May 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: SLS) ("SELLAS" or the “Company”), a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel cancer immunotherapies for a broad range of indications, today announced that it will host a Shareholder Update Call on Thursday, June 3, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. ET.



The call will be facilitated by SELLAS’ President & CEO, Angelos Stergiou, MD, ScD. h.c., who will provide a corporate update.

Event: Shareholder Update Call Date: Thursday, June 3, 2021 Time: 8:30 a.m. ET Live Call: 1-877-407-9716 (U.S. Toll Free) or 1-201-493-6779 (International) Webcast: https://www.sellaslifesciences.com/investors/events-and-presentations

For interested individuals unable to join the conference call, a replay of the call will be available through June 17, 2021, at 1-844-512-2921 (U.S. Toll Free) or 1-412-317-6671 (International). Participants must use the following code to access the replay of the call: 13719788. The online archive of the webcast will be available at https://www.sellaslifesciences.com/investors/events-and-presentations after the conclusion of the call.



About SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc.

SELLAS is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel cancer immunotherapeutics for a broad range of indications. SELLAS’ lead product candidate, galinpepimut-S (GPS), is licensed from Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and targets the WT1 protein, which is present in an array of tumor types. GPS has potential both as a monotherapy and in combination to address a broad spectrum of hematologic malignancies and solid tumor indications. SELLAS’ second product candidate, nelipepimut-S (NPS), is a HER2-directed cancer immunotherapy with potential to treat patients with early-stage breast cancer with low to intermediate HER2 expression, otherwise known as HER2 1+ or 2+, which includes TNBC patients, following the standard of care.

For more information on SELLAS, please visit www.sellaslifesciences.com .

