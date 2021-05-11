Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc Results of Annual General Meeting

ST HELIER, Jersey, May 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc (NYSE American: CMCL; AIM: CMCL) (the "Company") announces the results of its annual general meeting of shareholders (the “AGM”) held at St Helier, Jersey today.



The total number of shareholders present in person or by proxy at the AGM was 81, representing 43.97% of the Company’s outstanding voting shares.

The table below shows the proxy votes received on resolutions 1(a) to 1(h), which were duly passed by a show of hands, to reappoint the eight nominees proposed for re-election as directors:

Nominee For Percent Against Percent Abstained Leigh Wilson 4,490,861 84.40% 829,914



15.60% 8,468



Steve Curtis 5,313,846 99.87% 6,909



0.13% 8,488



Mark Learmonth 5,168,136 97.14% 152,239



2.86% 8,868



John Kelly 5,275,981 99.16% 44,774



0.84% 8,488



Johan Holtzhausen 5,275,618 99.15% 45,157



0.85% 8,468



John McGloin 4,408,643 82.86% 912,132



17.14% 8,468



Nick Clarke 5,275,267 99.15% 45,408



0.85% 8,568



Geralda Wildschutt



5,316,600 99.90% 5,155



0.10% 7,488





Further resolutions 2 and 3 were also passed at the AGM so that:

BDO South Africa Inc was reappointed as the auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and the directors were authorised to fix its remuneration; and

Messrs. Holtzhausen, Kelly and McGloin were reappointed as members of the Audit Committee.

The full text of each resolution, together with explanatory notes, are set out in the notice of AGM and management information circular dated 29 March 2021 which are available on the Company's website at www.caledoniamining.com.

