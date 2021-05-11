Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc Results of Annual General Meeting

ST HELIER, Jersey, May 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc (NYSE American: CMCL; AIM: CMCL) (the "Company") announces the results of its annual general meeting of shareholders (the “AGM”) held at St Helier, Jersey today.
The total number of shareholders present in person or by proxy at the AGM was 81, representing 43.97% of the Company’s outstanding voting shares.
The table below shows the proxy votes received on resolutions 1(a) to 1(h), which were duly passed by a show of hands, to reappoint the eight nominees proposed for re-election as directors:
|Nominee
|For
|Percent
|Against
|Percent
|Abstained
|Leigh Wilson
|4,490,861
|84.40%
|829,914
|15.60%
|8,468
|Steve Curtis
|5,313,846
|99.87%
|6,909
|0.13%
|8,488
|Mark Learmonth
|5,168,136
|97.14%
|152,239
|2.86%
|8,868
|John Kelly
|5,275,981
|99.16%
|44,774
|0.84%
|8,488
|Johan Holtzhausen
|5,275,618
|99.15%
|45,157
|0.85%
|8,468
|John McGloin
|4,408,643
|82.86%
|912,132
|17.14%
|8,468
|Nick Clarke
|5,275,267
|99.15%
|45,408
|0.85%
|8,568
|Geralda Wildschutt
|5,316,600
|99.90%
|5,155
|0.10%
|7,488
Further resolutions 2 and 3 were also passed at the AGM so that:
- BDO South Africa Inc was reappointed as the auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and the directors were authorised to fix its remuneration; and
- Messrs. Holtzhausen, Kelly and McGloin were reappointed as members of the Audit Committee.
The full text of each resolution, together with explanatory notes, are set out in the notice of AGM and management information circular dated 29 March 2021 which are available on the Company's website at www.caledoniamining.com.
For further information please contact:
|Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc
Mark Learmonth
Camilla Horsfall
Tel: +44 1534 679 802
Tel: +44 759 078 1139
WH Ireland
Adrian Hadden/James Sinclair-Ford
Tel: +44 20 7220 1751
Blytheweigh
Tim Blythe/Megan Ray
Tel: +44 207 138 3204
3PPB
Patrick Chidley
Paul Durham
Tel: +1 917 991 7701
Tel: +1 203 940 2538