Scottish American Acquires Empire Underwriters LLC

Santa Ana, CA, May 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scottish American announced today that it acquired Empire Underwriters LLC (“Empire”) of Tampa, FL on May 1, 2021. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Empire Underwriters is a national managing general agency, insurance wholesaler, excess, and surplus lines facility and program manager serving producers in 46 states. Empire’s executive team has over 100 years of combined experience to bring agents and brokers aggressive account management and superior service.

“Our organization is dedicated to the success of agents and brokers nationwide, and we have assembled a team of highly experienced experts,” says Greg Brittain, VP Underwriting, Empire Underwriters. “We look forward to working with Scottish American,” says Hugo Soltero, VP-Senior Broker, Empire Underwriters, “and continuing to deliver the most responsive service to the retail agent and broker,

“We are pleased that Empire has joined Scottish American, “ says Paul Thomson, Founder, Scottish American. “They share our high-performance standard, and forward thinking and I am confident they will be a good addition to our team.”

Giordano, Halleran & Ciesla provided legal counsel to Scottish American. Hinshaw & Culbertson LLP provided legal counsel to Empire Underwriters. No other advisors, diligence firms or legal counsel were disclosed.

About Scottish American

Scottish American was founded in 2009 by Scotsman Paul Thomson. It grew out of an investment fund focused on acquiring and managing insurance distribution businesses. The company takes pride in its unconventional, producer-led culture. Teamwork is exemplified by lack of official titles and and entirely flat organizational structure. Responsibility isn’t delegated, it’s taken. Scottish American works with a long list of carriers in both admitted and non-admitted markets on the East and West Coasts, as well as in Texas. For more information, please visit www.scottishamerican.com.