EQT AB Selects Hazeltree Private Markets™ Suite To Modernize Treasury Infrastructure

NEW YORK, May 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hazeltree, the leading provider of integrated treasury management and portfolio finance solutions for investment managers, today announced that leading private equity and real estate asset manager EQT has selected Hazeltree’s technology for treasury, cash and debt management. Recently, EQT IX closed with EUR 15.6 billion, solidifying EQT’s position as a top ten global private equity player.



Built in collaboration with industry participants, Hazeltree Private Markets increases operational efficiencies and controls by centralizing all capital activity into an integrated treasury management framework – from cash balance and credit facility monitoring to cash movements and credit line drawdowns and repayments.

“Over the past 25 years, EQT has experienced a substantial growth trajectory with assets under management now reaching EUR 67 billion across 26 active funds and with 975 employees in offices spread over 24 countries. To scale our treasury management – consistently and optimally – requires taking advantage of leading-edge, PE-specific technology from Hazeltree,” said Tom Spicer, Fund Operations Director and EQT’s project lead. “We are looking forward to the operational efficiencies and increased controls that Hazeltree offers.”

“Hazeltree Private Markets was built to meet the needs of private funds managers of all sizes and strategies,” said Sameer Shalaby, President and Chief Executive Officer of Hazeltree. “That said, we are excited to add another ‘Top Ten’ private equity firm to our client community We are looking forward to working with EQT as we continue to expand our product offering to support the industry.”

Hazeltree’s cloud-based solutions transform the way investment firms manage their capital activities, empowering them to unlock additional value and improve operational efficiency while strengthening internal controls and managing risk. Hazeltree focuses on innovation, connectivity, and automation to help clients achieve operational excellence and enhanced performance.

“We continue to see strong interest in our product offering globally, and specifically in EMEA,” said Jeremy Slade, Managing Director and Head of Hazeltree International. “Partnering with EQT is a great example of how differentiated our product offering is for PE firms.”

About Hazeltree



Hazeltree is the leading cloud-based treasury management solution provider, serving hedge funds, private markets, asset managers, fund administrators, financial institutions and pension funds with powerful, proactive performance enhancement and risk mitigation capabilities that generate alpha from operations, reduce a range of liquidity and funding risks and streamline operations. Hazeltree’s integrated treasury management solution includes comprehensive cash management, securities finance, collateral and margin management, and counterparty management. Hazeltree is headquartered in New York with offices in London and Hong Kong. Visit www.hazeltree.com or contact info@hazeltree.com for more information.

About EQT

EQT is a purpose-driven global investment organization with more than EUR 67 billion in assets under management across 26 active funds. EQT funds have portfolio companies in Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Americas with total sales of approximately EUR 29 billion and more than 175,000 employees. EQT works with portfolio companies to achieve sustainable growth, operational excellence and market leadership.

