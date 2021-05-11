FactSet to Participate in the Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference

NORWALK, Conn., May 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FactSet (NYSE:FDS | NASDAQ:FDS), a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications, and industry-leading services, today announced that Phil Snow, FactSet Chief Executive Officer, and Helen Shan, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Revenue Officer, will participate in a virtual fireside chat at 7:00 a.m. EDT / 12:00 p.m. BST at the Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference on Wednesday, May 19, 2021.



A live webcast and replay will be available on the Company’s investor relations website.

