LiquidityBook Hires Frank Kost to Lead Sell-Side Business Development in North America

New York, May 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LiquidityBook, a leading Software-as-a-Service (SaaS)-based provider of buy- and sell-side trading solutions, today announced the hire of Frank Kost as Head of Sell-Side Business Development, North America. He will be based in the firm’s New York office.

Mr. Kost will oversee business development efforts for LBX Sell-Side, LiquidityBook’s industry-leading POEMS (portfolio, order and execution management system) purpose-built for the modern agency trading desk. He will play an instrumental role in bringing in new business and identifying long-term growth opportunities in North America, which continues to have the highest concentration of LiquidityBook clients of any region.

Mr. Kost most recently served as Director of Business Development at Axos Clearing. Before that, he was a Senior Sales Executive at SS&C, where he honed a keen understanding of the sell-side OMS space and the shortcomings of legacy systems. His previous roles include senior sales roles at Sungard, Aegis Capital, Bloomberg, NYFIX and Reuters, successfully carrying out ambitious business development plans at every stop. He holds a B.S. from SUNY Oneonta.

Commenting on Mr. Kost’s hire, LiquidityBook Chief Revenue Officer Sean Sullivan said: “As much as we have focused on global expansion in recent years, we still see untapped potential in North American markets. Adding Frank to the team will help us expand our sell-side client base and identify new ways to cater to both clients and prospects. The pandemic has accelerated demand for multitenant, SaaS-based products like ours, while continued cost pressures mean that a transparent, broker-friendly business model for FIX connectivity is crucial. Frank will be a huge part of LiquidityBook’s efforts to deliver these efficiencies to the industry at large.”

Mr. Kost added: “So far, all the positive feedback I’ve been hearing from clients points directly to the flexibility and performance of LiquidityBook’s technology and design. There is a genuine need for the robust functionality and overall value it provides. Furthermore, LiquidityBook’s client service team is highly reputable, with an established track record of working with clients to build features to their specifications. It’s the kind of product that makes a sales role fun, so I couldn’t be more excited to join the team.”

This is just the latest hire in what has been a significant growth period for LiquidityBook. The firm made two senior hires in March – Stephanie Minister and Sumit Kumar – and received a minority investment from Primus Capital Partners in April.

About LiquidityBook

LiquidityBook is a leading SaaS-based provider of buy- and sell-side trading solutions, including order management, portfolio management, execution management, FIX network connectivity, compliance and pre- and post-trade processing. Founded in 2005, the LiquidityBook platform is trusted by many of the industry’s most sophisticated buy- and sell-side firms globally to power their trading workflows. For more information please visit www.liquiditybook.com or contact sales@liquiditybook.com.