Slalom opens Salt Lake City office to help Silicon Slopes companies and Utah businesses capitalize on growth opportunities

SALT LAKE CITY, May 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Slalom, the $2.2B modern consulting firm focused on strategy, technology, and business transformation, today announced the opening of its Salt Lake City office to help Silicon Slopes and other Utah businesses accelerate digital transformation by enhancing cloud-based business capabilities and creating more customer-centric organizations. In its first few years, Slalom plans to bring 100 jobs to the Salt Lake City market, resulting in a forecasted $35M economic impact annually to the region by the end of 2025.



“Salt Lake City and Silicon Slopes are driving innovation worldwide, and we’re committed to accelerating that growth,” said Troy Johnson, Slalom’s chief growth officer and co-founder. “In the past year, we’ve seen newer entrepreneurial organizations rapidly scaling, while other businesses and public sector organizations are reinventing themselves to better serve customers in a digital age. Businesses need a partner to help them speed up transformation, and Slalom is the ideal partner.”

Despite the pandemic, Utah’s economy remained strong and has sustained positive job growth, emerging from 2020 in a better position overall than the rest of the nation. Today, Silicon Slopes is home to more than 6,000 of the most innovative start-ups and tech companies.

“Slalom will be the largest full-suite consulting firm with a dedicated physical presence in Utah, offering strategy, technology, and business transformation capabilities for both private and public sector clients,” said Isla Bragg, Slalom’s general manager of Salt Lake City. “What also makes Slalom unique is our team lives and works in the Salt Lake City community. We have a vested interest in the region and want to join with others to build and shape a better future.”

Do what’s right, always

Slalom’s mantra, “Do what is right, always,” refers not only to the company’s approach to projects but to how employees interact with one another and their community beyond. With Slalom, it is never just about the project at hand—it’s about investing in people, communities, and client success.

Slalom celebrates a company culture that encourages employees to bring their full selves to work; embracing diversity means better outcomes for the company and its clients. The emphasis on diversity, inclusion, and equity initiatives and healthy work-life balance is just one of the reasons Slalom is consistently recognized as a best place to work. The company is collaborating with local colleges and universities to instill those values in the next generation of consultants in Utah.

“We’re excited to team with Slalom as we introduce our new consulting minor within the Jon M. Huntsman School of Business here at Utah State,” said Curt Howes, professor at Utah State University. “Slalom’s dedicated presence and commitment to supporting future consultants will surely have a lasting impact on our students, and Utah’s business community as a whole. It is perfect timing for us as we see the growth in consulting opportunities in the Intermountain Region.”

About Slalom

Slalom is a modern consulting firm focused on strategy, technology, and business transformation. In 40 markets around the world, Slalom’s teams have the autonomy to move fast and do what’s right. They are backed by regional innovation hubs, a global culture of collaboration, and partnerships with the world’s top technology providers including AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Salesforce, and Snowflake. Slalom’s clients include more than half the Fortune 100 and a third of the Fortune 500—along with start-ups, not-for-profits, and innovative organizations of all kinds. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Seattle, Slalom has organically grown to over 9,000 employees. Slalom has been named one of Fortune’s 100 Best Companies to Work For six years running and is regularly recognized by employees as a best place to work. For more information, visit slalom.com.​

Media contact: Jeremy Littman | jlittman@cplusc.com