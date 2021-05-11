Prospect Park Capital Announces Convertible Debenture Investment in GetTheSupport

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prospect Park Capital ‎ Corp. (the “Company”) ‎‎(TSXV:PPK), a public investment issuer, is pleased to announce it has entered into an arm’s length $150,000 principal amount convertible debenture with Investment in 1289580 B.C. Ltd. o/a GetTheSupport (“GetTheSupport”) pursuant to which the Company has agreed to lend GetTheSupport $150,000 for 24 months at a rate of 10.0% per annum payable semi-annually. At the option of the Company the principal amount and accrued and unpaid interest under the debenture is convertible into common shares of GetTheSupport at $0.10 per share. GetTheSupport currently has ‎23,225,000 ‎common shares issued and outstanding.‎



GetTheSupport is an AI enabled, digitally mediated communication platform that brings patients and qualified practitioners (licensed counselors, psychologists, psychiatrists and mental health providers) together using a broad spectrum of digital communications modes (text, chat, phone, video) into an integrated platform. The platform provides for continuous and consistent care where video quality materially affects the therapeutic experience.

For more information please contact:

James Greig

Chief Executive Officer

Prospect Park Capital Corp.

Tel: (778) 788-2745

