English Finnish Swedish

Aktia Bank Plc

Stock Exchange Release

11 May 2021 at 3.00 p.m.

Aktia Bank Plc: Managers’ Transactions – Olli-Petteri Lehtinen

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Lehtinen, Olli-Petteri

Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member

Issuer: Aktia Bank plc

LEI: 743700GC62JLHFBUND16

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 743700GC62JLHFBUND16_20210507154624_66

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2021-05-07

Venue: XHEL

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000058870

Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 1,307 Unit price: 0.00 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 1,307 Volume weighted average price: 0.00 EUR

Aktia Bank Plc

Further information:

Ari Syrjäläinen, General Counsel, tel. +358 50 362 9587

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

Mass media

www.aktia.com

Aktia is a Finnish asset manager, bank and life insurer that has been creating wealth and wellbeing from one generation to the next for 200 years. We serve our customers in digital channels everywhere and face-to-face in our offices in the Helsinki, Turku, Tampere, Vaasa and Oulu regions. Our award-winning asset management business sells investment funds internationally. We employ approximately 930 people around Finland. Aktia's assets under management (AuM) on 31 December 2020 amounted to EUR 10.4 billion, and the balance sheet total was EUR 10.6 billion. Aktia's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd (AKTIA). aktia.com.