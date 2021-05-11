Aktia Bank Plc
Stock Exchange Release
11 May 2021 at 3.00 p.m.
Aktia Bank Plc: Managers’ Transactions – Timo Vättö
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Vättö, Timo
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
Issuer: Aktia Bank plc
LEI: 743700GC62JLHFBUND16
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700GC62JLHFBUND16_20210507154624_68
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2021-05-07
Venue: XHEL
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000058870
Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 1,606 Unit price: 0.00 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 1,606 Volume weighted average price: 0.00 EUR
Aktia Bank Plc
Further information:
Ari Syrjäläinen, General Counsel, tel. +358 50 362 9587
Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Mass media
www.aktia.com
Aktia is a Finnish asset manager, bank and life insurer that has been creating wealth and wellbeing from one generation to the next for 200 years. We serve our customers in digital channels everywhere and face-to-face in our offices in the Helsinki, Turku, Tampere, Vaasa and Oulu regions. Our award-winning asset management business sells investment funds internationally. We employ approximately 930 people around Finland. Aktia's assets under management (AuM) on 31 December 2020 amounted to EUR 10.4 billion, and the balance sheet total was EUR 10.6 billion. Aktia's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd (AKTIA). aktia.com.