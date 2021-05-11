Odyssey Group International Welcomes Dr Bob Arnot to Scientific Advisory Board

IRVINE, CA, May 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Odyssey Group International, Inc. (OTCQB:ODYY) (the "Company" or "Odyssey"),a technology and asset acquisition company focused on developing unique, life-saving medical products, is pleased to welcome best selling author and award winning journalist Dr. Bob Arnot, M.D., to its Scientific Advisory Board (SAB).



Dr. Arnot is the former Chief Medical Correspondent at Dateline NBC, The Today Show, NBC Nightly News, CBS News, CBS Evening News, 48 Hours, and CBS This Morning. He was also Chief Foreign Correspondent at NBC and MSNBC, Dr. Bob has won or been nominated for several Emmy Awards. He has also incredibly authored 15 best selling books on health, nutrition and exercise, including the New York Times best seller, The Aztec Diet. Arnot’s latest book, Flip the Youth Switch, was released in 2020.

Dr. Arnot is the current Dean of Advanced Technology and International Education at the New York Film Academy. He previously served on the board for Pine Manor College and Harvard affiliated Joslin Diabetes centers Board of Incorporators, and was the National Medical Director of National Emergency Services. Dr. Arnot is current engaged in executing analytical chemistry and clinical trials for major consumer packaged goods companies and the pharmaceutical industry. He’s been active in COVID working on COVID education with an urgent response group at a major medical center, local states and a major technology company as well as appearing on national and international television platforms through Europe, Africa and the far East

A lifetime humanitarian, Dr. Bob is the Founder and Chairman of Lifeline Iraq, the President of Heal for Peace, a Cofounder of the American Working Group on Greater Syria, and the Chief Medical Officer of the Humanitarian Niveneh Organization. He has served on Boards for the UN High Commission for Refugees, Artists for Peace and Justice, the US Committee for Refugee, Save the Children, the Lindberg Foundation, and Heal for Peace, HNRO.

“Dr. Bob’s deep experience and resume precedes him and we are excited to have him join the Odyssey team,” commented Michael Redmond, CEO of Odyssey, “He has been involved with clinical trials and has had commercial success with several products, he brings a wealth of wisdom to the scientific arena. Dr. Arnot has personal knowledge of concussion and is motivated to help develop a treatment. Having him join our Scientific Advisory Board will help us guide the development and clinical trials of PRV-002, helping us improve outcomes for concussion patients.

Dr. Arnot joins a stellar Scientific Advisory Board that includes James P. Kelly, MA, MD, FAAN, FANA, and Dallas C. Hack, MD, MPH, FACMPH, COL, US Army. The SAB will guide and advise the Company as it advances its proprietary platforms developing innovative technologies that address unmet medical needs. The Company is in the pre-clinical phase of development of a drug compound (PRV-002) and is currently preparing for its first human clinical trial.

“Concussion is one of the conditions I have witnessed globally whose negative effects are grossly underestimated,” said Dr. Arnot, “That’s why I am thrilled to join Odyssey’s Scientific Advisory Board and to help push the development of the much needed technologies in the Odyssey pipeline.”

About Odyssey Group International, Inc.

Odyssey Group International, Inc. (OTCQB:ODYY) is a technology and asset acquisition company with a focus in the area of life saving medical solutions. Odyssey's corporate mission is to create, acquire and accumulate distinct assets, intellectual properties, and exceptional technologies that provide meaningful medical solutions. The Company is focused on building and acquiring assets in areas that have an identified technological advantage, provide superior clinical utility, have a substantial market opportunity and provide solid returns to its valued shareholders and partners.

For more information, visit: http://www.odysseygi.com

About PRV-002

PRV-002 is a fully synthetic non-naturally occurring neurosteroid being developed for the treatment of mTBI (concussion). In preclinical studies, PRV-002 has demonstrated equivalent, if not superior, neuroprotective effects compared to related neurosteroids. Animal models of concussion demonstrated that PRV-002 reduces the behavioral pathology associated with brain injury symptoms such as memory impairment, anxiety, and motor/sensory performance. Additionally, PRV-002 is lipophilic and can easily cross the blood-brain barrier to rapidly eliminate swelling, oxidative stress and inflammation in the brain while restoring proper blood flow.

