Reputation Reveals Speakers for Transform‘21

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reputation , the global leader in reputation experience management (RXM), today announced the speakers for Transform‘21 , the premier annual event for digital marketing practitioners interested in learning more about reputation experience management (RXM) and customer experience (CX) strategies and best practices. This year’s North American event will be virtual and take place on Tuesday, May 25.



What: Transform‘21

Who: Reputation executives, senior representatives from Forrester, Google and other leading marketing and CX practitioners (full list of speakers below)

When: Tuesday, May 25, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. PDT

Where: Transform‘21 Website

Event Details: Transform‘21 is ideal for business leaders tasked with driving revenue growth, enhancing digital brand presence and delivering exceptional customer experience. Attendees will learn how to champion and execute game-changing customer experience and reputation experience management initiatives within their organization while shaping the future of digital marketing as a whole.

Free of charge, the Transform‘21 virtual conference will feature three hours of content, including live Q&A with speakers from Forrester, Google and other marketing and CX leaders.

Keynote Sessions

“Opening and Future Vision”

Joe Fuca, CEO, Reputation

Pranav Desai, Senior Vice President of Product Management, Reputation

“Messaging: Why It’s Important and How It’s Changing the Customer Experience”

Bart Jeniches, Director, Business Communications, Google

Adam Dorfman, Director of Product Management, Reputation

“Why Harnessing Unstructured Data Is the Next Frontier for Customer Experience Programs”

Faith Adams, Senior Analyst, Forrester

Rebecca Biestman, CMO, Reputation

“Data in the Wild: The Next Generation of Feedback”

Doug Zarkin, CMO, Pearle Vision

Joe Fuca, CEO, Reputation

“How We Got Here: Journey of an Industry Leader”

Jason Grier, EVP and Chief Customer Officer, Reputation

Amy Strawbridge, Field Loyalty Training Manager, Subaru

Nolan Perry, Head of Reputation & Engagement, Sutter Health

Braxton Bodenhamer, Digital Reputation Manager, Cortland

Breakout Sessions

“Marketing? CX? How Can I Do Both?”

Moderator: David Mingle, VP Customer Experience, Reputation

Panelists: Brad Ross, Global Customer Experience, General Motors; Megan Merrick, Associate Director, Innovation and Brand Experience, Freshly; Amanda Henson, Director of Online Reputation Management, Kindred Healthcare

“Reputation’s Latest Product Innovations”

Moderator: Sion Owen, Senior Product Marketing Manager, Reputation

Panelists: Anna Davis, Global Marketing Associate, Stryker; Melissa Stiles, VP of Marketing & Sales, Storage Asset Management

“How Can I Do More with the Reputation Platform?”

Moderator: Sion Owen, Senior Product Marketing Manager, Reputation

Panelists: Kelley Shannon, Senior Vice President, Marketing and Customer Engagement, Bozzuto; Chad Jernberg, Vice President of Customer Experience, Holman Automotive

“Tying Reputation Metrics to ROI”

Brad Null, VP of Data Science, Reputation

Mary Cate Spires, Marketing, The Arbor Company

“Reputation experience management is perhaps the most important initiative for organizations today, as their ability to engage with their customers at every stage of the customer journey and quickly address issues upfront ensures a healthy reputation for years to come,” said Joe Fuca, CEO, Reputation. “We are excited to bring together some of our industry’s most forward-thinking thought leaders to discuss best practices in RXM so others can evolve and improve their own CX programs.”

Complete details on the event can be found at Transform‘21 .

