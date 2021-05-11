Auvik Named Leader on G2 Spring 2021 Grid® Report Across Network Management, Remote Monitoring & Management, and Network Monitoring Categories

WATERLOO, ON, May 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Auvik, an award-winning provider of cloud-based network management software, today announced it has been named as leader across three categories, and earned nine badges on the G2 Spring 2021 Grid® Report. G2 is the world’s leading peer-to-peer business solutions review website, leveraging customer feedback to rank the best business software and services. With a 99% satisfaction rating, #1 relationship index ranking, and the highest G2 score of 88, Auvik also leads the Network Management Software segment for the third consecutive quarter.

Auvik achieved Leader recognition in G2’s Spring 2021 Grid Report by receiving positive reviews from verified users compared to similar solutions across the Network Management, Remote Monitoring & Management, and Network Monitoring categories. The badges include:

Leader in Network Management, Remote Monitoring & Management, and Network Monitoring categories

Leader in the Mid-Market category for Remote Monitoring & Management

Leader in the Small-Business category for Network Monitoring

Best Relationship for earning the highest Relationship rating in Network Management

High Performer in Mid-Market category for Network Monitoring

High Performer in Small-Business category for Remote Monitoring & Management

Best Support in the Mid-Market category for Network Monitoring

“Peer review sites such as G2 really help affirm the importance we place on creating a solution with the customer in mind,” said Alex Hoff, Chief Product Officer of Auvik Networks. “Receiving the highest rating for Relationship demonstrates our team’s mindset on putting the customer first. As we continue our mission to help IT teams around the world manage their networks, we listen to, and value, the feedback we receive from our customers on platforms such as G2.”

G2 rates products and sellers based on reviews gathered from their user community, as well as data aggregated from online sources and social networks. G2 applies a unique algorithm to this data to calculate the Satisfaction and Market Presence scores in real time. The 2021 Spring Grid® Reports are based on scores calculated using the G2 algorithm from reviews collected through March 2, 2021. To view the Network Management Grid® with the most recent data, please visit the Network Management, Remote Monitoring & Management, and Network Monitoring pages.

Reviewers praise Auvik for its quick implementation time and return on investment, customer support, and ease of use with a simple, intuitive interface. Noteworthy reviews include:

“Greatest Network Monitoring Software - Hands Down! Auvik provides easy deployment, management, and confident monitoring. They’re constantly enhancing the platform to increase security, usability, and functionality. Auvik’s service is amazing’ never have I had such amazing support experiences. Quick, friendly, professional.” - Matt K, Director of Information Technology

“Best network mapping / tool ever! Port mapping for net devices, when having issues with a known device or even finding a device that is rogue on the network. Auvik has proven to be super helpful in tracking these down. Backups are probably the second biggest part I like, being able to pull up side by side configs and compare changes have helped solve many problems, with the click of a button we can re-push configs.” - Edward J, Network Analyst

“Auvik is Flat-Out Critical for Efficient and Effective IT Operations. There is no single feature that I like best in Auvk - because EVERY single feature is unbelievably helpful. The ability to receive notifications about network events, easily sorting through logical and physical network maps, backing up and comparing highlighted changes between router and switch configurations, immediate identification of what switch ports cables are plugged into–the list goes on and on.” - Travis H

“I LOVE Auvik. As far as I’m concerned, it has already paid for itself. The config backup feature, 2 factor authentication, dynamic topology mapping, VLAN, VPN, MPLS tunnel visualization. What’s not to love? It saves me hours of work weekly.” - Administrator in Information Technology and Services.

"If you want to gain new insights into the networks you manage, you need Auvik. Auvik gives us information about the network, not just the PCs and servers, that we manage. It helps us troubleshoot problems faster, document the networks with more granularity and monitor critical events.” - Luis A

About G2

G2 is the largest, most trusted, and most influential software marketplace, helping 5 million people every month make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of companies partner with G2 to build their reputation, manage their software spend, and grow their business—including Salesforce, Hubspot, Zoom, Lyft, and more. To support its mission to become “the place for software,” the company has raised $100M in funding from IVP, Accel Partners, LinkedIn, Emergence Capital, Pritzker Group, Chicago Ventures, Hyde Park Ventures, industry leaders and founders. Founded in Chicago, the company now operates globally with offices in San Francisco, London, Bangalore, and Singapore.

About Auvik Networks

Auvik’s cloud-based network management software keeps IT networks around the world running optimally. By automating and simplifying network management, Auvik helps rocket an IT team’s efficiency and capacity, while protecting the business from network risk. Auvik is one of the fastest growing North American technology companies, and is winner of the Deloitte Technology Fast 50, Deloitte Fast 500, and recognized as the #1 ranked Canadian company in the FT Americas’ Fastest Growing Companies 2020. Visit www.auvik.com or follow @AuvikNetworks on Twitter. Auvik is a registered trademark of Auvik Networks Inc.