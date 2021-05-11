ManTech Wins $123 Million FBI Contract for Information Security Services

HERNDON, Va., May 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ManTech (Nasdaq: MANT) announced today that it has been awarded a contract to support the FBI with sophisticated technology solutions and expertise that deliver Information Systems Security, Management and Maintenance. The contract is for a base period of one year with the potential total performance period of five years if all options are exercised.



ManTech’s Cognitive Cyber, a key market differentiator, will support FBI cybersecurity stakeholders and help drive the mission of providing cybersecurity strategy, training and services for the FBI enterprise.

“In today’s world of high-tech criminals and terrorists, ManTech is excited to be selected as a trusted partner in providing sophisticated solutions that accelerate the ability to identify, stop and apprehend bad actors, and at the same time provide round-the-clock protection for vital IT systems and data,” said Bryce Pippert, Senior Vice President and General Manager of ManTech’s Federal Civilian Sector. “We are proud to support law enforcement in safeguarding national security on the home front.”

ManTech provides mission-focused technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community and federal civilian agencies. In business more than 52 years, we excel in full-spectrum cyber, data collection & analytics, enterprise IT, systems engineering and software application development solutions that support national and homeland security. Additional information on ManTech can be found at www.mantech.com .

