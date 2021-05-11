Cerence and tooz technologies Team to Integrate Conversational AI and Smart Glasses to Elevate the Two-Wheeler Experience

BURLINGTON, Mass. and AALEN, Germany, May 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNC), AI for a world in motion, and tooz technologies, a joint venture of ZEISS and Deutsche Telekom focused on the development of smart glasses, today announced their work to integrate conversational AI and the use of smart glasses to enhance and improve the two-wheeler rider experience. By integrating the tooz Smart Glasses with the voice- and AI-enabled capabilities of the newly developed Cerence 2-Wheeler Mobility Platform, the partners aim to shape the future of the digital mobility market with the common goal of making the two-wheeler experience safer and more intelligent.



Recently, Cerence has expanded its reach to the global two-wheeler market with the launch of the Cerence 2-Wheeler Mobility Platform, bringing its renown automotive voice and AI-based assistants to electric scooters. For a safe and distraction-free experience, the Cerence 2-Wheeler Mobility Platform enables riders to keep their hands on the handlebars and their eyes on the road, while still staying connected and informed via the voice- and AI-powered assistant. The tooz Smart Glasses are the perfect complement to Cerence’s platform, as the two companies have tested the glasses as a complementary wearable that displays additional information from the head unit directly in the driver's field of view. In this way, relevant data concerning navigation, traffic jams, road work, or speed limits, for example, is made available to the wearer at the right time and in the right place. The aim is to further increase driving enjoyment, safety and quality with minimal distraction.

“With this collaboration, Cerence and tooz are making a significant contribution to the future of mobility and the digital ecosystem,” said Charles Kuai, SVP & GM, Mobility Solutions, Cerence. “A safer and more enjoyable journey – that is not only our vision for everyone driving a car, but also for two-wheeler riders. We look forward to continuing our research and work with tooz to integrate voice and AI with smart wearables that can enhance the two-wheeler experience”

Connected to an information platform via Bluetooth, tooz Smart Glasses are a wearable delivering content discreetly into the wearer’s field of view and enhancing the essential function of everyday glasses. The centerpiece of the solution is the optical engine with several reflective surfaces directing the virtual image onto the wearer's retina. In the near future, the lenses will also be available with prescription. Due to the slim frame as well as wide variety of designs and fits, the glasses can be worn not only occasionally, but are a smart and stylish everyday companion. Currently, the tooz Smart Glasses are available as a developer version in China and Germany and will soon be introduced in further countries in Europe.

“The application of smart glasses in the field of mobility is one of the most important and promising use cases for end consumers. We are confident that the cooperation with Cerence will yield insights that will significantly shape the future of mobility and smart glasses,” says Kai Ströder, CEO and Managing Director at tooz.

To learn more about Cerence, visit www.cerence.com, and follow the company on LinkedIn and Twitter. For more information about tooz technologies, visit www.tooz.com.

About Cerence Inc.

Cerence (NASDAQ: CRNC) is the global industry leader in creating unique, moving experiences for the mobility world. As an innovation partner to the world’s leading automakers and mobility OEMs, it is helping advance the future of connected mobility through intuitive, powerful interaction between humans and their cars, two-wheelers, and even elevators, connecting consumers’ digital lives to their daily journeys no matter where they are. Cerence’s track record is built on more than 20 years of knowledge and more than 350 million cars shipped with Cerence technology. Whether it’s connected cars, autonomous driving, e-vehicles, or buildings, Cerence is mapping the road ahead. For more information, visit www.cerence.com.

About tooz

tooz technologies GmbH is a joint venture of ZEISS and Deutsche Telekom. With the mission to upgrade normal prescription glasses with digital virtual screens, tooz develops optical engines which enable cost-effective, unobtrusive and turnkey smart glass solutions. Innovative optical technologies for wearables by tooz unleash a variety of new use cases across industries, in the health sector and for consumer applications. For more information, visit www.tooz.com/.

