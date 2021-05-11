Treatment.com uses extensive consumer research to develop its healthcare app

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Treatment.com International Inc. (“Treatment” or “The Company”) (CSE: TRUE) is an innovative healthcare technology company that is taking a unique consumer-centric approach to creating products that will disrupt the healthcare industry and help millions of people improve their health.



The healthcare industry has long relied on complex systems that leave the patients confused, overwhelmed and unsure of where to turn. As a result, consumers are demanding more visibility and control over their healthcare decisions, and Treatment.com is using technology to shift old systems and put power back into patients’ hands.

The Company spent over 5 years developing the smartest AI technology to think like a doctor. Knowing that the key to improved health outcomes is in empowering the consumer to make more informed health decisions, Treatment enlisted the help of Highland , a leading Chicago-based digital experience and product development firm, to conduct extensive consumer research to understand the needs and Jobs To Be Done in the healthcare industry.

“We spent a lot of time listening to what consumers said, and learned that healthcare is an emotional job. People want information, and they want to be supported and cared for. No one wants to feel like a statistic,” says Samantha Rayner, VP of Marketing for Treatment.com “With Highland, we used the Google Sprint model to rapidly prototype and test multiple iterations of our app and hear directly from the consumer what they wanted. This greatly influenced the direction we took for Cara, our new consumer product.”

David Whited, Director of Design Research and Strategy at Highland commented, “We were thrilled when the Treatment team came to us and said they wanted to gain the kind of deep motivational and behavioral insights that fuel the design of transformational digital experiences. We knew that Highland’s Jobs to Be Done research coupled with other exploratory research methodologies would deliver. We are grateful to have been able to play a role in the development of a product that will have such an enduring positive impact on consumer’s health journeys.”

Through the work with Highland, the Cara app was devised to focus on building a supportive relationship with the consumer first and provide simple tools that a busy caregiver can easily access to make better health decisions for their whole family.

Cara, the personal AI health assistant app launches in Canada summer 2021.

About Treatment.com

Treatment.com is a disruptive healthcare technology company that is harnessing the power of AI to help Canadians improve their health through personalized recommendations and insights. Based in Vancouver, the company spent the last five years working with a team of world-class doctors, engineers, mathematicians, and AI specialists to develop a complex AI engine that leverages the most robust, personalized data to generate highly predictive and accurate insights. Treatment.com is the parent company of Cara. This summer, Cara will be empowering Canadians to take control of their health with the launch of an innovative mobile app powered by this exclusive AI engine.

