Catchpoint is now part of the Gartner Peer Insights Customer First program for Network Performance Monitoring and Diagnostics

NEW YORK, May 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Catchpoint®, a leading provider in Network Performance Monitoring and Diagnostics, announced that they have joined the Gartner Peer Insights Customer First program. The Customer First badge on a vendor’s profile signifies they welcome both positive and negative feedback and utilize customer insights to drive product development, service and support.



“The pandemic has profoundly impacted the way IT pros exchange insights and opinions on product experiences due to lack of in-person industry events,” said Mehdi Daoudi, CEO of Catchpoint. “We believe that Gartner Peer Insights ensures that those in search of tools to detect application issues, identify root causes and perform capacity planning have an unbiased and credible source for peer reviews of our platform. The feedback is invaluable to both customers and our continued innovation.”

Catchpoint was named Customers’ Choice in the October 2020 Gartner Peer Insights ‘Voice of the Customer’: Network Performance Monitoring & Diagnostics . The company received a 4.7 out of 5.0 overall rating from customers across a broad range of company sizes, verticals and regions, as of 20 April 2021, based on 71 reviews over a 12-month period. Gartner defines Network Performance Monitoring & Diagnostics as “network performance monitoring and diagnostics tools that enable IT and network operations teams to understand the ongoing behavior of the network and its constituent elements in response to traffic demands and network utilization.”

Catchpoint’s Digital Experience Observability platform offers four complementary approaches to monitoring availability and performance with True Synthetic, Network, Endpoint and Real User Monitoring capabilities, making it the most comprehensive platform available. It also offers the largest and most geographically distributed monitoring network in the industry, helping companies advance the digital experience of their customers and employees.

The Gartner Peer Insights Customer First program constitutes an organization's commitment to solicit reviews from its customers using programmatic sourcing strategies and best practices. They neither represent the views of nor constitute an endorsement by, Gartner or its affiliates.

To learn more about this program, or to read the reviews written about our products by the IT professionals who use them, please see our reviews on Gartner Peer Insights: https://www.gartner.com/reviews/market/npm

