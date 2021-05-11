BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Provides Corporate Update and Q&A for Netcoins and Blockchain Intelligence Group

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIGG Digital Assets Inc. ("BIGG" or the "Company")(CSE: BIGG; OTCQX: BBKCF; WKN: A2PS9W), owner of Netcoins ( Netcoins.ca ) (“Netcoins”), the online cryptocurrency brokerage that makes it easy for Canadians to buy, sell, and understand cryptocurrency, and owner of Blockchain Intelligence Group (“BIG”), a leading developer of Blockchain technology search, risk-scoring and data analytics solutions, is pleased to provide a full corporate update including Q&A on common investor inquiries.



Blockchain Intelligence Group

Blockchain Intelligence Group has bolstered its services and professional team for growth in 2021. Several hires and strategic decisions have positioned BIG strongly for the next phase of its global marketing push.

BIG hired a head of global marketing and communications, Mr. Nate Habermeyer, APR, to lead growth. Mr. Habermeyer is an award-winning marketer with global experience. With more than 15 years in Communication and Marketing, Nate has first-hand experience leading omni-channel marketing and growth for large brands to start-ups in Asian, European, and North American markets. He has advised start-ups, governments, and large enterprises on growth from Asia, Europe, North and South America. Additionally, he is a sales mentor to start-ups at two accelerators: Alchemist in San Francisco and Expara Virtech in Singapore.

BIG also hired William Callahan III, a retired DEA Special Agent in charge (SAC). Mr. Callahan’s focus is Government Affairs and Strategy. Mr. Callahan possesses extensive knowledge and connections in the US government as well as in the financial industry from decades of investigative service. His skills and expertise are highly complementary to BIG’s COO, Robert Whitaker, also a law enforcement veteran.

BIG recently made several strategic hires in their software development team to enhance capabilities and features to deliver an unparalleled value to clients. BIG is creating enhanced value for clients through the following innovative products and services:

QLUE™, the visual forensics platform continues to receive consistent positive feedback on its superior visualization engine, ease of use, accuracy, and dependability compared to other competitive products clients previously used.

BitRank Verified®, a risk-scoring portal for virtual assets service providers, is expanding its depth of reporting capabilities for Ethereum and ERC20 tokens.

BIG’s forensics investigative service is busy working with law enforcement departments and companies to recover stolen crypto as well as individuals and companies that have lost funds through ransomware and or spyware.



BIG’s Certified Cryptocurrency Investigator training (CCI) course (cryptoinvestigatortraining.com) is expanding educational content and has generated 100 percent positive reviews. In several instances, employers are now telling prospective employees that, if they had their CCI designation, it would increase their chances of being hired. The first we heard about this was one of the big 4 auditing firms and the other, a large financial institution. Both people did take CCI training, passed, and both were hired.

The BIG growth strategy is focused on building a stronger sales force, establishing new strategic partnerships, and creating a sustainable market entry in leading cryptocurrency markets that are still underserved. BIG is building a customer success division in preparation for the next wave of marketing and extending the customer lifetime value. BIG remains the only retail opportunity for investors interested in deploying capital in the rapidly growing crypto analytics industry. The ever evolving and increasing focus on regulation in crypto is setting the stage perfectly for BIG to succeed on a global scale. As a point of reference, direct competitor, Chainalysis, was recently valued at $2 billion in a private funding round.

Netcoins

The last 18 months have been absolutely formative for Netcoins. The business is healthier and stronger than it has ever been, profitable, and perfectly positioned for the next stage of growth. The company has grown from a small team of 8 people to just under 30 amazing individuals, all working diligently to build a simple and secure crypto trading platform for Canadians with industry leading customer support. The marketing efforts have been efficient and well received as Netcoins has managed to reach tens of thousands of users in a short amount of time. The foundation that has been built will now act as the base for continued growth both domestically and internationally. We continue to add personnel to all departments to support and maintain the exponential growth trajectory that we have achieved. We are looking forward to receiving our restricted dealer license in the coming months, launching our highly anticipated mobile app for Android and iOS, launching new revenue generating services such as Netcoins Pay along with borrowing/lending services, geographical expansion, adding new assets and trading pairs, and additional strategic partnerships with other Canadian industry leaders.

Q&A:

Q: When will we see more crypto assets / coins on Netcoins?

A: While Netcoins works through the regulator approval process, adding new coins is on hold. As part of a regulated future, the addition of new assets will need to be approved by the BCSC. Once our restricted dealer license is approved, Netcoins plans to add more high volume coins to the platform.

Q: When will the Netcoins App be released?

A: The Netcoins App is currently slated to be released in June 2021, as V1.0, for both Android and iOS.

Q: When will your restricted dealer license be approved?

A: Netcoins continues to answer questions and actively engage the BC Securities Commision (BCSC) and CSA members on its application for a restricted dealer license. Netcoins has no direct control on the approval timing, but believes significant progress has been made towards the finalization of the license in the past 2 weeks. The application was submitted in September 2020, and novel regulatory products take significant time to come to market. We are hopeful that the license will be granted in May, or June latest.

Q: How is Netcoins performing in May so far?

A: While we are only 10 days into May, Netcoins revenue is tracking to set another monthly record. For the first 10 days of May, revenue shows a 35% jump over April. New customer acquisition has also grown by 2.2x (122%) in May over April (first 10 days) while setting all time records. As we get more clarity on our Q2+ growth trajectory, we intend to release updated forward-looking revenue targets.

BIGG

BIGG Digital Assets, as parent company of Netcoins and BIG, continues to execute on its mission as the leader in “Compliance First Crypto” both domestically and globally on a monthly basis. BIGG’s cash and crypto treasury sits at CAD $70-75M currently, floating with the value of Bitcoin and major crypto assets in our Netcoins float and treasury. The overall business operates profitably on a monthly basis, not counting realized or unrealized coin gains or losses from treasury. Our business is simple - support and grow Netcoins and Blockchain Intelligence Group. And we continue to make excellent progress on both.

Q: When is the fiscal 2020 audit going to be completed, and why is there a delay?

A: The delay in filing BIGG’s 2020 financials is directly tied to Netcoins, the only crypto brokerage operating in Canada (to our knowledge) that is owned by a listed public company. The scrutiny on public crypto companies, in general, is high and audit companies, and the Canadian Public Accountability Board (CPAB), have accordingly set a very high standard for crypto audits. Coupled with Netcoins significant growth, the sheer volume of transactions to be sampled and tested has taken longer than expected, and our team and auditors are working diligently to complete the audit. We anticipate completion by the end of May currently, and are working hard to meet this goal.

Q: Are you going to uplist to the NASDAQ?

A: The company is keen to uplist in the United States to the NASDAQ to reach more potential investors. That said, there are strict listing requirements, and a significant vetting process, to list on the NASDAQ. As the company continues to grow, and meet minimum NASDAQ listing requirements, we will push for an uplisting. Ideally this occurs in 2H 2021.

BIGG CEO, Mark Binns, comments “BIGG is working hard to achieve our 2021 strategic and growth goals on a weekly and monthly basis. We are seeing tremendous domestic growth in Netcoins, and BIG is extremely well positioned to tackle the ever growing (and needed) regulatory requirements by governments and law enforcement agencies globally. There are growing pains in cutting a path forward in a relatively new asset class, especially as a public company with the high burden of transparency required, but we are up to the challenge. We continue to execute, grow, and overcome business challenges on a path to being a preeminent Canadian public crypto company. We have upcoming investor conferences with the OTC Markets Group and FRC Research - both on May 20th - where we look forward to providing further updates on BIGG to our Canadian, US and international investors. We appreciate the crypto markets, including crypto stocks like BIGG, are highly volatile but we remain focused on building long term value in our business and subsidiary companies for our valued shareholders.”

About BIGG Digital Assets Inc.

BIGG Digital Assets Inc. (BIGG) believes the future of crypto is a safe, compliant, and regulated environment. BIGG invests in products and companies to support this vision. BIGG owns two operating companies: Netcoins ( netcoins.ca) and Blockchain Intelligence Group ( blockchaingroup.io ).

Netcoins develops brokerage and exchange software to make the purchase and sale of cryptocurrency easily accessible to the mass consumer and investor with a focus on compliance and safety. Netcoins utilizes BitRank Verified® software at the heart of its platform and facilitates crypto trading via a self-serve crypto brokerage portal at Netcoins.app .

Blockchain Intelligence Group (BIG) has developed a Blockchain-agnostic search and analytics engine, QLUETM, enabling Law Enforcement, RegTech, Regulators and Government Agencies to visually track, trace and monitor cryptocurrency transactions at a forensic level. Our commercial product, BitRank Verified®, offers a “risk score” for cryptocurrencies, enabling RegTech, banks, ATMs, exchanges, and retailers to meet traditional regulatory/compliance requirements.

For more information and to register to BIGG’s mailing list, please visit our website at https://www.biggdigitalassets.com . Or visit SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

