HireVue Welcomes Sharon Taylor to Board of Directors

SALT LAKE CITY, May 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HireVue, the global leader in video interviewing, assessments, chat and recruiting automation technology, today announced the appointment of HR industry powerhouse Sharon Taylor to the HireVue board of directors.



“As we continue in our mission to democratize hiring through fast, friendly and fair hiring practices, I’m thrilled to have Sharon join our board of directors. Both our team and customers will benefit greatly from her unrivalled experience in global HR transformation and creating pathways of opportunity for underserved communities,” said Kevin Parker, CEO and Chairman, HireVue.

Recently retired from her role as SVP, Human Resources at Prudential Financial, Taylor brings over 40 years of global HR leadership, overseeing everything related to talent and teams for a company of more than 40,000 employees. In addition to leading HR policy, strategy, programs and infrastructure, Taylor chaired several key committees and The Prudential Foundation responsible for the company’s social investments, local initiatives and business diversity programs.

“I look forward to working with HireVue’s board and its team of talented professionals as they continue their mission of advancing the next generation of fair and effective enabling tools in the recruitment, assessment and selection space,” she said.

Taylor will join HireVue’s board of directors, effective immediately, alongside existing board members LTG (Ret) Thomas Bostick, Tyler Parker, Ashley Evans, Patrick McCarter and Kevin Parker.

About HireVue

HireVue is where hiring happens – transforming the way organizations discover, engage, and hire the best talent. Connecting companies and candidates anytime, anywhere, HireVue’s industry leading end-to-end hiring platform features video interviewing, assessments and conversational AI. HireVue has hosted more than 20 million video interviews and 143M chat-based candidate engagements for over 700 pioneering customers around the globe.

