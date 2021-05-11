Galecto Appoints Garrett Winslow as General Counsel

BOSTON, May 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLTO), a NASDAQ listed biotechnology company focused on the development of novel treatments for fibrosis and cancer, today announced that Garrett Winslow has joined the Company as Senior Vice President, General Counsel. In this role, Mr. Winslow will lead the Company’s legal, compliance and enterprise risk management functions, reporting to Hans Schambye, CEO.



Garrett Winslow brings to Galecto over 15 years of experience working with public companies in the life sciences industry. Prior to joining Galecto, he served as the General Counsel of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals. He was also a partner in the Corporate and Securities group at Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky and Popeo, P.C. in Boston, Massachusetts, where he advised public and private companies on securities law compliance, corporate governance and transactional matters. Mr. Winslow received his Master’s in Taxation from Boston University Law School, J.D. degree from Suffolk University Law School and B.A. degree in Business Administration from the University of Washington.

“We are pleased to welcome Garrett to our senior management team. He is a talented and experienced executive with an in-depth knowledge of the healthcare industry. Importantly, Garrett brings broad legal and regulatory experience, which will help guide us as we progress our clinical development pipeline,” said Dr. Hans Schambye, CEO of Galecto

Mr. Winslow added, “I am excited to join Galecto at this point in their development. Galecto has a rich pipeline of assets moving into Phase 2 development that is supported by a strong balance sheet and a team with a proven ability to execute on its strategy. I look forward to contributing to its success.”

About Galecto

Galecto is a clinical stage biotechnology company incorporated in the U.S. that is developing small molecule-based galectin inhibitors and the collagen cross-linking enzyme, LOXL2, inhibitors. Galecto has multiple clinical programs in fibrosis and cancer focused on galectin-3 and LOXL2, including an inhaled galectin-3 modulator (GB0139) currently in a phase 2b trial for the potential treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company’s pipeline also includes an orally active galectin-3 inhibitor (GB1211) that is expected to be part of (i) a phase 2 trial for the potential treatment of NSCLC in combination with an anti-PD1 product and (ii) a phase 1b/2 trial in liver cirrhosis, as well as an orally active LOXL2 inhibitor (GB2064) that is expected to part of a phase 2 trial for the potential treatment of myelofibrosis. It is anticipated that enrollment for all of these trials will be initiated in 2021.

Galecto intends to use its website as a means of disclosing material non-public information. For regular updates about Galecto, visit www.galecto.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements include statements about Galecto’s focus, plans for clinical development, product candidates and pipeline. The words “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “continue,” “target” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. For such statements, Galecto claims the protection of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual events or results may differ materially from Galecto's expectations. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties related to the development of Galecto’s product candidates and their therapeutic potential, having adequate funds and their use, and those disclosed in Galecto’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements represent Galecto's judgment as of the time of this release. Galecto disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements, other than as may be required under applicable law.

For more information, contact: