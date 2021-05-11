Jars Ceramics Presents Timeless French White Dinnerware

New Castle, DE, May 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- When it’s time to select dinnerware, Jars Ceramics suggest selecting a timeless French white collection that can stand the test of time for any occasion, color scheme or meal. The White Pearl color in the Vuelta and Plume collections is sophisticated and ages gracefully making the dinnerware the right choice to harmonize with evolving styles, trending colors and patterns, and shifting fashions and tastes.

The Vuelta White Pearl and the Plume White Pearl are especially desirable for couples wanting a clean aesthetic that can be dressed up or down, making it blend seamlessly with any table décor or dining room accessory. Plus, the two collections mix and match perfectly so couples can purchase a mixed set of dinnerware. White Pearl works well for casual lunches or formal dinners.

Plume White Pearl features feminine, festive edges and a translucent glaze. Vuelta White Pearl is a contemporary collection featuring the company's signature crackled texture and glass-like glaze over a ceramic body. These collections are made of only the highest quality natural raw materials and are as durable as porcelain.

In addition to its elevated visual appeal, the Jars White Pearl non-porous glaze resists chips, scratches, and stains and can be washed in the dishwasher. The Plume and Vuelta White Pearl dinnerware is sold at Bloomingdales as well as other lifestyle retailers. Dinner plates retail for $68 and $82, respectively.

Jars’ history spans more than 150 years. Founded by Pierre Jars, the traditional crafts of potters’ skills and trade secrets were passed down throughout the generations. Jars’ success resonated in Paris when he was awarded the Grand Prize at the Exposition Universelle and again in 2010 when Jars Céramistes earned EPV status (Entreprise Francaise du Patrimoine Vivant), the French Companies Living Heritage award. Today more than fifty percent of French Michelin two-and-three-star restaurants use Jars for their dinnerware service.

