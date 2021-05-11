Ekso Bionics® Announces Expanded Partnership with Kindred Healthcare for Multi-Unit EksoNR Order

Following Successful Pilot Program, EksoNR will be Available at Four of Kindred’s Long-Term Acute Care Hospitals in Florida



RICHMOND, Calif., May 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EKSO) (the “Company”), an industry leader in exoskeleton technology for medical and industrial use, today announced an expanded partnership with Kindred Healthcare, LLC ("Kindred") bringing EksoNR, the most clinically used robotic exoskeleton, to four of Kindred’s Long-Term Acute Care (“LTAC”) Hospitals in the U.S. The multi-unit order follows a successful pilot program of the EksoNR last year.

EksoNR has become a standard of care within Kindred’s Inpatient Rehabilitation Hospitals by driving patient outcomes in neurorehabilitation through early mobility and gait training. In 2019, Kindred executed a proof of concept in the Houston LTAC market and, after a successful implementation, launched three additional Ekso programs in the Houston-metro area in 2020. Kindred’s recent addition of acute inpatient rehabilitation units (“ARUs”) to select LTAC hospitals across the country offers a unique continuum of care designed to help patients recover from debilitating effects of an acute injury, impairment, or illness such as stroke, brain injury, spinal cord injury, orthopedic injury, neurological conditions, amputation and trauma. The LTAC locations incorporating EksoNR technology will be at Kindred’s Florida hospitals in Green Cove Springs, Tampa/St. Pete, Fort Lauderdale, and Melbourne.

“We are excited to expand our partnership with Ekso Bionics and build on our leadership position in acute patient services with the addition of these innovative EksoNR devices,” said Mike Warrington, President of Kindred Healthcare’s Hospital Division. “The EksoNR, combined with its specialized gait training, has proven to deliver game changing results in helping patients relearn how to walk following a devastating stroke, brain injury, or spinal cord injury. Bringing the latest cutting edge exoskeleton technology to our LTAC hospitals reinforces our commitment to patient care.”

EksoNR is a robotic exoskeleton device that empowers patients recovering from acquired brain injury, stroke, and spinal cord injury to learn to walk again with a more natural gait. The device contains posture and clinician control, SmartAssist software, adaptive gait training, and pre-ambulatory tools among other features designed for patients to mobilize earlier and restore independence.

“Our robust partnership and this multi-unit order with Kindred are a testament to our shared goals and patient-driven values,” said Jack Peurach, CEO and President of Ekso Bionics. “As the first network to explore the benefits of EksoNR in the LTAC setting, Kindred has always been at the forefront of patient care. We look forward to continue advancing our relationship throughout the Kindred network."

To find a location with EksoNR near you, visit eksobionics.com/centers.

About Kindred Healthcare

Kindred Healthcare, LLC is the nation’s leading specialty hospital company delivering acute health services in its long-term acute care hospitals, inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, acute rehabilitation units, and behavioral health line of business, all specializing in treating the most medically complex patients. Based in Louisville, Kentucky, and ranked as one of Fortune magazine’s Most Admired Healthcare Companies for nine years, Kindred’s mission is to help our patients reach their highest potential for health and healing with intensive medical and rehabilitative care through a compassionate patient experience. For more information, go to www.kindredhealthcare.com. You can also follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

About Ekso Bionics®

Ekso Bionics® is a leading developer of exoskeleton solutions that amplify human potential by supporting or enhancing strength, endurance, and mobility across medical and industrial applications. Founded in 2005, Ekso Bionics continues to build upon its industry-leading expertise to design some of the most cutting-edge, innovative wearable robots available on the market. Ekso Bionics is the only exoskeleton company to offer technologies that range from helping those with paralysis to stand up and walk, to enhancing human capabilities on job sites across the globe. Ekso Bionics is headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area and is listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol “EKSO.” For more information, visit: www.eksobionics.com or follow @EksoBionics on Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, statements regarding the potential benefits, performance and effectiveness of the Company’s products and systems, including EksoNR, statements by Mr. Warrington and Mr. Peurach regarding the expansion and advancement of the relationship between the Company and Kindred, and the assumptions underlying such statements. Such forward-looking statements are not meant to predict or guarantee actual results, performance, events or circumstances and may not be realized because they are based upon the Company’s current projections, plans, objectives, beliefs, expectations, estimates and assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties and other influences, many of which the Company has no control over. Actual results and the timing of certain events and circumstances may differ materially from those described by the forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties. Factors that may influence or contribute to the inaccuracy of the forward-looking statements or cause actual results to differ materially from expected or desired results may include, without limitation, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on the Company’s financial condition and business, the highly competitive markets in which the Company’s products are sold, the Company's significant losses to date and anticipated future losses, the new and unproven nature of the market for the Company’s products, the long and variable sales cycles for the Company’s products, the factors outside the Company’s control that affect the international sales of its products, the costs related to and impacts of potential failure of the Company to obtain or maintain protection for the Company's intellectual property rights, the failure of the Company to obtain or maintain regulatory approval to market the Company's medical devices, and risks related to product liability, recall and warranty claims. These and other factors are identified and described in more detail in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. To learn more about Ekso Bionics please visit the Company’s website at www.eksobionics.com or follow @EksoBionics on Twitter. The Company does not undertake to update these forward-looking statements.

Investor Contact:

David Carey

212-867-1768

investors@eksobionics.com



