Media Alert: New Speakers Added to DZS Horizons21 Investor & Analyst Day; TELUS, Rakuten, and Consolidated Communications to Provide Perspectives

PLANO, Texas, May 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DZS (NASDAQ: DZSI), a global leader of packet-based mobile transport, broadband access, network orchestration and cloud-native automation solutions, has added new speakers to its inaugural Horizons21 Investor & Analyst Day taking place on Thursday, May 13, 2021 at 9:00 am CT. Respected industry veterans Ibrahim Gedeon, Chief Technology Officer of TELUS and Tom White, Chief Technology Officer of Consolidated Communications will join DZS executives in the virtual event designed to provide investors, analysts, media and other key audiences an in-depth view of DZS’ vision and insights on market trends, areas of innovation across DZS portfolios, and financial outlook. Tareq Amin, Group Chief Technology Officer of DZS customer Rakuten Mobile will also share his perspectives on the state of Open RAN in his network and in the industry.



WHAT: DZS Horizons21 Investor & Analyst Day is an inaugural, global, virtual event for educating current and prospective investors, industry and media analysts, and other interested parties on the elements shaping the hyper-connected world and how DZS is building a business to address it. Marquee DZS customers from around the world will share their experience with DZS innovation, core platforms, product portfolios – including DZS Mobile Transport, Broadband Access, Customer Premises and cloud-based orchestration, automation and analytics capabilities – and industry trends. The event is an opportunity to learn about the ideas, technologies, and trends shaping DZS and the way its products, solutions, software and services are contributing to its performance.

WHO: Renowned industry experts and key DZS customers will participate alongside DZS executives in a series of conversations on the trends and ideas shaping the world today.

Speakers will include:

Charlie Vogt, President and CEO, DZS

Matt Bross, DZS Board Director and former Chief Technology Officer, BT Innovate and Huawei Technologies

Andrew Bender, Chief Technology Officer, DZS

Miguel Alonso, Vice President of Global Product Management, DZS

Ibrahim Gedeon, Chief Technology Officer, TELUS

Tom White, Chief Technology Officer, Consolidated Communications

Tom Cancro, Chief Financial Officer, DZS

Ted Moreau, Vice President of Investor Relations, DZS

A service provider Q&A with Tareq Amin, Group Chief Technology Officer of DZS customer Rakuten Mobile



WHEN: Presentations will begin at 9:00 am CT and will be followed by a question-and-answer period with DZS executives that is expected to conclude by 12:00 pm CT.

WHERE: The virtual event will be webcast to global audiences. Investors, potential investors, analysts, and interested participants are invited to pre-register for this webcast event by visiting the DZS Horizons21 Investor & Analyst Relations page.

About Horizons21 Investor & Analyst Day

DZS Horizons is the signature global event for educating DZS customers, partners, media and shareholders on the factors shaping the hyper-connected world. In addition to learning about the latest DZS innovations and gaining cutting-edge business insights, attendees will discover how to leverage DZS products, solutions, and services, as well as best-practices shared by DZS’ extensive partner ecosystem and customer base, to deliver a sensational end-user experience and find success in their markets.

About DZS

DZS Inc. (NSDQ: DZSI) is a global leader of packet-based mobile transport, broadband access, network orchestration and cloud-native automation solutions. With more than 20 million products in-service and customers and alliance partners spanning more than 100 countries, DZS is helping many of the worlds most advanced and innovative service providers and enterprises leverage the power of 5G, 10gig fixed broadband, and software-defined networks to deliver cutting-edge services and lead in their markets.

