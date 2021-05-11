Headstrong Project Inc., Announces Investment from the Bob and Renee Parsons Foundation, Expanding Mental Health Care to U.S. Veterans Within the Greater Phoenix Area

New York City, NY, May 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Headstrong Project Inc., a national-facing mental health treatment practice providing veterans with cost-free, barrier-free mental and stigma-free health care, received a $1,000,000 Investment from the Bob and Renee Parsons Foundation to increase national access, further innovation and provide the much-needed support necessary to expand mental health care delivery to veterans and their families. Amidst ongoing efforts to meet the growing demand for critical mental health access for the veteran community, a portion of the funding will help increase Headstrong’s ability to drive demand for our services in the greater Phoenix area.

“Veterans battling PTSD can feel isolated, like they are the only one struggling and maybe shouldn’t be. My message to them is simple, you are not alone. There is hope for better days,” said entrepreneur and Marine Corps Vietnam War Veteran Bob Parsons. “Organizations like Headstrong are destigmatizing mental health care and providing effective, confidential treatment.”

The COVID 19 pandemic and the resulting economic recession have impacted veterans' mental health, creating additional barriers for this vulnerable group already suffering from untreated trauma and insufficient access to evidence-based care. Headstrong continues to pioneer the innovation of mental health delivery. Rather than relying on traditional brick and mortar institutions, care is brought directly to military connected populations by building a network of renowned military-informed and trauma-trained private practice clinicians.

“The challenges facing today’s veterans require a multipronged public health approach to address untreated trauma exposure and isolation” said Colonel (U.S. Army, Ret.) Jim McDonough, Executive Director of Headstrong. “Headstrong’s approach positions innovation in mental health delivery to combat the harmful physical and mental health effects of untreated trauma and the role that technology has in promoting better access for all”.

With a current roster of seven highly trained clinicians, the impact of the Parsons investment will not only go towards enrollment of Veterans in need of long-term mental health care but will also aid the recruitment of additional local world-class clinicians adding to the overall value of Headstrong’s services.

Headstrong has demonstrated success in eliminating, or significantly decreasing, symptoms of mental health challenges and creating positive results such as restoring sleep, improving family communications and reducing substance abuse. Since its inception in 2012, Headstrong now serves an average of 1,000 clients every month, through a total of 70,000+ sessions of clinical care delivered by world-class, trauma-informed therapists and leading to improvements in mental health amongst actively serving members of the armed forces, members of the National Guard and Reserves, veterans of today’s armed forces, and their family members. To learn more, visit getheadstrong.org.

About Headstrong

Founded in 2012, Headstrong provides confidential, cost-free, bureaucracy-free, and stigma-free mental health care treatment for the nation’s military connected members and their families. Headstrong currently offers effective, individually tailored and comprehensive in-person and telehealth treatment programs for Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder and other related military trauma within 12 States and 28 markets. Treating ~1,000 veterans a month with over a total of 70,000 clinical sessions, Headstrong is well on its way to becoming a national mental health treatment practice of choice for America’s military connected families. Follow Headstrong @getheadstrong on social media or visit our website: getheadstrong.org to learn more on how Headstrong is healing the hidden wounds of war.

About The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation

The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation offers support to nonprofit organizations successfully working to empower, educate, nurture and nourish people during what is often the darkest time of their lives. Founded in 2012 by philanthropists and business leaders Bob and Renee Parsons to provide hope and life-changing assistance to the country’s most vulnerable populations, The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation offers critical funding at critical times to those in need. The Foundation’s giving is driven by the core belief that all people – regardless of race, religion, roots, economic status, sexual orientation or gender identity – deserve access to quality healthcare, education and a safe place to call home. Follow @WeDealInHope on social media or visit TBRPF.org to learn more about partner organizations and the important work being done in the community.

