Volaris Group, through its AssetWorks Risk Management business, has acquired the assets of CSA Consulting

PITTSBURGH, May 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Volaris Group Inc., through AssetWorks Risk Management Inc., has acquired the assets of Idaho State Billing Services, Inc., which operates under the brand CSA Consulting. CSA Consulting provides consulting, administrative services, and web-based software solutions to Idaho Schools in the areas of Medicaid billing and integrated IEP software for special education.



"I am excited to expand our reach into the special education market and look forward to working with the CSA Consulting team to deliver our special education suite of products to their existing customers and offering a more complete solution to new State markets," said Chris Gutierrez, Business Unit General Manager, AssetWorks Risk Management Inc.

CSA Consulting has been involved in the community, sponsoring many events and programs for school administrators across Idaho. CSA Consulting services and tools help school districts build and maintain sound Medicaid reimbursement programs. Clients have been able to maximize their net return, reduce workload, and establish processes that lead to sustainable program success. For over a decade CSA Consulting has worked with school districts to obtain their allowable Medicaid reimbursements. The reimbursements go back to the school’s budget, helping schools provide quality services for their children by funding positions and special program services.

"I would like to recognize the continued dedication and commitment of the special education staff who work tirelessly for the benefit of special education students," said Celeste Blackburn, Customer Success Director, CSA. "I am looking forward to continuing to work with our amazing CSA clients and supporting their needs with backing of the AssetWorks team."

“The strength of the AssetWorks team and the synergy of our organizations coming together, has great benefit to our current and future clients. The amazing dedication and work of the CSA team for their clients, will flourish and grow with the depth of support and world class systems that AssetWorks provides. I am excited to see the heights of client support we will achieve through this acquisition.” said Chris Hayes, Owner of ISB | Educational Solutions Inc.

About Volaris Group

Volaris acquires, strengthens and grows vertical market technology companies. As an Operating Group of Constellation Software Inc., Volaris is all about strengthening businesses within the markets they compete and enabling them to grow – whether that growth comes through organic measures such as new initiatives and product development, day-to-day business, or through complementary acquisitions. Learn more at www.volarisgroup.com

