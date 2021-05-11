FangDD to Announce First Quarter 2021 Financial Results on May 14, 2021

SHENZHEN, China, May 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: DUO) (“FangDD” or “the Company”), a leading property technology company in China, today announced that it plans to release its first quarter 2021 financial results before the market opens on Friday, May 14, 2021.



The Company’s management team will hold a Direct Event conference call on Friday, May 14, 2021, at 8:00 A.M. Eastern Time (or 8:00 P.M. Beijing Time on the same day) to discuss the financial results. Details for the conference call are as follows:

Event Title: Fangdd Network Group Ltd First Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call Conference ID: #7668126 Registration Link: http://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/7668126

Due to the global outbreak of the novel coronavirus, operator assisted conference calls are not available at the moment. All participants must use the link provided above to complete the online registration process in advance of the conference call. Upon registering, each participant will receive a set of participant dial-in numbers, the Direct Event passcode, and a unique access PIN, which can be used to join the conference call.

A replay of the conference call will be accessible through May 22, 2021, by dialing the following numbers:

International: +61-2-8199-0299 United States: +1-646-254-3697 Hong Kong, China: +852-3051-2780 Replay Code: #7668126

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company’s investor relations website at http://ir.fangdd.com/ .

About FangDD

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (Nasdaq: DUO) is a leading property technology company in China, operating one of the largest online real estate marketplaces in the country. Through innovative use of mobile internet, cloud and big data, FangDD has fundamentally revolutionized the way real estate agents conduct business through a suite of modular products and solutions powered by SaaS tools, productions and technology. As of December 31, 2020, FangDD’s marketplace had more than 1.6 million registered agents. For more information, please visit http://ir.fangdd.com .

