EarnUp Expands Leadership Team to Meet Growing Lender Demand for GetAhead Platform for Lenders and Struggling Homeowners

SAN FRANCISCO, May 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Consumer-first payments platform EarnUp today announced the addition of three senior leaders with decades of combined experience in leading and scaling growth-oriented companies to its leadership team. Ariel (Ari) Myers has joined the team as Senior Vice President of Revenue while Zachary Kruth has assumed the role of Chief Financial Officer and Manish Garg is Senior Vice President of Product and Engineering.



These appointments follow a recently announced $25M Series B fundraising round led by Bain Capital Ventures. Together, this expanded team and fundraise will help EarnUp meet rising demand for its GetAhead platform, a business-to-business-to-consumer (B2B2C) fintech solution providing lenders with early warning of at-risk loans, a growing concern as many homeowners continue to struggle with mortgage payments and others begin to exit forbearance as a result of the pandemic.

“We are excited to add Ari, Zachary, and Manish to the team,” said Nadim Homsany, EarnUp co-founder and CEO. “Together, they bring an incredible amount of talent, experience, and passion to our mission to better connect lenders and struggling homeowners through our technology-powered early warning platform.”

EarnUp uses patented technology and predictive analytics to aggregate consumer loan obligations and then intelligently automate payment scheduling with income to avoid missed payments. With more than $10B in loans under management, EarnUp is uniquely able to provide mortgage providers and servicers with advance notice on loans that are at risk of entering forbearance or might qualify for a refinance.

Rather than relying on homeowners to initiate a loan modification, the GetAhead Dashboard automatically provides companies with 15-day advance warning on these accounts. By alleviating pressure on homeowners and avoiding missed payments, EarnUp helps stabilize financial health for homeowners and reduces risks and costs for providers.

Beyond delivering advance notice of at-risk loans, the GetAhead Dashboard can also help providers and homeowners connect when a refinance could save borrowers money over a current loan arrangement. This early connection can boost performance for providers while helping credit-worthy homeowners save on rates and improve their financial health even further.

Ari Myers is veteran startup leader bringing a deep experience in building teams, raising funds, and growing ventures to his role as Senior Vice President, Revenue at EarnUp. In more than two decades of experience, he has served in global leadership roles, been responsible for multimillion-dollar lines of business, and led disruptive business entries into new markets. Most recently, he served as Vice President of Global Sales for Concord Worldwide. Prior, he held similar roles at Apollo.io, Recurly, and others. Ari earned a Bachelor of Arts from University of California at Santa Cruz.

Zachary Kruth joins EarnUp as Chief Financial Officer having led finance operations at a number of financial and healthcare firms. Most recently, he served as the Head of Finance at Newfront Insurance where he closed multiple funding rounds and helped successfully lead the company through the pandemic. Prior, he was the VP of Finance at Collective Health, helping raise more than $200 million in funding and scale the company from ten to more than 350 employees. Zachary holds a Bachelor Arts from University of California at Berkeley, a Doctor of Law from Stanford University Law School, and a Master of Business Administration from Stanford University Graduate School of Business.

Manish Garg joins EarnUp as Senior Vice President, Product and Technology. Over the last two decades, he has led teams to build and scale SaaS enterprise businesses, including fintech, for fast growing companies. Most recently, he served as Vice President at Ellie Mae (now ICE), where he built new lines of business for Data and AI, growing the business to a multimillion-dollar revenue. Prior, he led executive roles at Intapp and SAP, leading SaaS businesses with up to $2B revenue. Manish has a Bachelor of Engineering in Computer Science and a Master of Business Administration.

To learn more about EarnUp and the GetAhead platform, please visit https://earnup.com/.

About EarnUp

EarnUp is an award-winning, consumer-first financial technology platform that intelligently automates loan payment scheduling. The EarnUp platform serves borrowers across the U.S., managing over $10B in loan payments. EarnUp’s deep data insights can help enterprise organizations with risk mitigation, cost reduction, and ensure that customers have access to the best credit products available based on their financial standing. To learn more about EarnUp, please visit https://earnup.com .

Media Contact:

Stephanie Hicks

Cosmo PR for EarnUp

805-295-9455

stephanie@cosmo-pr.com