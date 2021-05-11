CV Sciences, Inc. Announces Launch of PlusCBD™ Calm and Sleep Gummies

SAN DIEGO, May 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB:CVSI) (the “Company”, “CV Sciences”, “our”, “us” or “we”), a preeminent leader in hemp derived cannabidiol (CBD) products, today announced the launch of PlusCBD™ Calm and Sleep: two flavorful gummies that support healthy stress responses and sleep cycles for people getting back to their normal routines.



Each PlusCBD™ Calm gummy contains 10mg of CBD derived from sustainable hemp and two neurologically-active amino acids: 5-HTP and L-Theanine. Studies have shown that 5-HTP (5-hydroxytryptophan) is a direct precursor for synthesis of the neurotransmitter serotonin, which may facilitate calm feelings and a positive mood. L-Theanine is an amino acid found in green tea that has been extensively researched for stress management. The synergy between L-Theanine and 5-HTP, together with PlusCBD™ promotes a balanced brain chemistry, which may help consumers manage occasional anxiety that can result from life’s stressors.

PlusCBD™ Sleep gummies also contain 10mg of CBD, in addition to active ingredients – including melatonin, magnolia bark and lemon balm, which work together to support a healthy circadian rhythm. Pre-clinical studies have shown that compounds found in magnolia bark extract may soothe nerves through the modulation of certain neurotransmitters, including GABA and also work with the endocannabinoid system to support relaxation. Lemon balm, which has been used as an herbal medicine around the world for decades, also contains active compounds that support the GABA neurotransmitter system, which studies have linked to promoting restful sleep.

CV Sciences’ latest offerings are third-party tested and formulated by trusted experts to ensure each product contains meaningful amounts of active ingredients that are scientifically researched. PlusCBD™ Calm and Sleep gummies contain no artificial flavoring or sweeteners, making them an attractive option for those looking to support their stress response and sleep cycle without artificial additives. Both products will be available for purchase online at www.pluscbdoil.com/cbd-gummies-for-sleep-and-calm.html beginning today, May 11, 2021, and at retailers later this year.

“We are excited to expand our line of PlusCBD™ gummies to help even more consumers sleep and relax in the face of daily stressors that we encounter as we transition back to work and school,” said Joseph Dowling, Chief Executive Officer of CV Sciences. “Our Calm and Sleep gummies underscore the Company’s ongoing commitment to advancing the CBD industry through science-backed formulations.”

About CV Sciences, Inc.

CV, or Curriculum Vitae, is Latin for “course of life”, and science is the pursuit of truth. CV Sciences: our name is our mission -- improving quality of life through nature and science.

CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB:CVSI) operates two distinct business segments: a consumer product division focused on manufacturing, marketing and selling plant-based dietary supplements and CBD products to a range of market sectors; and a drug development division focused on developing and commercializing CBD-based novel therapeutics. The Company’s PlusCBD™ products are sold at more than 7,300 retail locations throughout the U.S. and it is the top-selling brand of hemp-derived CBD in the natural products market, according to SPINS, the leading provider of syndicated data and insights for the natural, organic and specialty products industry. CV Sciences follows all guidelines for Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) and the Company’s products are processed, produced, and tested throughout the manufacturing process to confirm strict compliance with company standards and specifications. With a commitment to science, PlusCBD™ product benefits in healthy people are supported by human clinical research data, in addition to three published clinical case studies available on PubMed.gov. PlusCBD™ was the first hemp CBD supplement brand to invest in the scientific evidence necessary to receive self-affirmed Generally Recognized as Safe (GRAS) status. CV Sciences, Inc. has primary offices and facilities in San Diego, California. Additional information is available from OTCMarkets.com or by visiting www.cvsciences.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING DISCLAIMER

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties.

