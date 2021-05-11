Amun and 21Shares, the Largest Issuer of Cryptocurrency ETPs, Announces Investors Including Catherine Wood and Anthony Pompliano

NEW YORK, May 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amun Holdings Limited, owner of 21Shares AG (“21Shares”) and Amun Inc., today announced successful fundraising efforts led by Morgan Creek Digital with participation from Anthony Pompliano, Managing Partner at Pomp Investments who previously co-founded Morgan Creek Digital; Collaborative Ventures; Quiet Ventures; and Catherine Wood, CEO of ARK Investment Management LLC, who serves as the independent member of Amun’s Board of Directors. The shareholders of Amun Holdings Limited held an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) last week and the fundraising round is expected to close this week.



Since launching the world’s first physically backed cryptocurrency exchange-traded product (ETP) in 2018, 21Shares has established itself as an innovative first mover providing the largest number of ETPs with exposure to cryptocurrency markets in the world. As of May 2021, 21Shares now manages more than $2 billion in 14 cryptocurrency ETPs, including the world’s only ETPs tracking Binance, Bitcoin Cash, Tezos and most recently Stellar, Cardano and Polkadot.



21Shares also focuses on education through a series of data-driven research and insights in five languages. Reports include: State of Crypto (a quarterly print publication), valuation methodologies (e.g., Ethereum Investment Thesis), and single-asset primers (e.g., Cardano Primer).

“We are excited to attract visionary investors such as Cathie Wood and Anthony Pompliano, as a great validation of our efforts and progress over the past three years,” said Ophelia Snyder, Co-Founder and President of 21Shares.

Hany Rashwan, Co-Founder and CEO of 21Shares added, “We are seeing unprecedented investor demand for exchange-traded crypto products that can be bought and sold as easily as a stock. Based on market opportunity, this year we are looking to expand our ETP product suite globally. Our investors’ commitment to 21Shares and the quality of our Board of Directors will help us advance our mission.”

“21Shares is forging a new path for crypto ETPs, by leading with research and a keen understanding of this developing asset class. I am thrilled to support its efforts,” said Wood.

Pompliano added, “I am excited to invest in 21Shares and the company’s continued success providing institutional-grade research and products for the crypto market. It was obvious a few years ago that many more people would be hearing about Hany, Ophelia, and their innovative products, and I believe the same is true for 21Shares and its top quality leadership team that is creating unique solutions at the intersection of finance and crypto.”

About 21Shares

21Shares takes innovation to the next level with the largest suite of cryptocurrency exchange-traded products (ETPs) in the world. In 2018 it pioneered the world’s first cryptocurrency index listing on the SIX Swiss Exchange, and it continues powering its cryptocurrency franchise with cutting-edge research and groundbreaking approaches to product strategy. 21Shares aims to provide all investors with an easy, secure, and regulated way to buy, sell, and short cryptocurrency through existing bank and brokerage accounts. The 21Shares issuance platform, Onyx, is used by both 21Shares and third parties like Bitwise and Sygnum to issue and operate cryptocurrency ETPs around the world. For more information, visit www.21shares.com .

