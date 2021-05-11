Proofpoint Wins Best Email Security Solution at 2021 SC Awards

SUNNYVALE, Calif., May 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proofpoint, Inc., (NASDAQ: PFPT), a leading cybersecurity and compliance company, today announced Proofpoint Threat Protection Platform won Best Email Security Solution in the Trust Awards category at the 2021 SC Awards. Powered by NexusAI, Proofpoint’s advanced machine learning technology, the award-winning Proofpoint Threat Protection Platform detects and blocks threats that others miss.



“We are honored our innovation has earned the 2021 SC Awards recognition for Best Email Security Solution,” said Ryan Kalember, executive vice president of Cybersecurity Strategy for Proofpoint. “There has never been a more critical time to secure the number one threat vector. Across billions of messages each day, we’re proud to help thousands of security teams stop more threats, better protecting their organizations against data breaches, ransomware, and BEC attacks.”

The SC Awards are recognized throughout the security industry as the gold standard of excellence in cybersecurity. Now in its 25th year, 2021’s SC Awards were the most competitive yet, with a record 579 entries. Winners of the Trust Award were chosen by a distinguished group of leading IT security professionals from SC Media's readership. Entrants were narrowed down to a select group of finalists before undergoing a rigorous final judging process to determine the winner of each category.

“Distinct challenges that emerged during the last year resulted in a diverse range of demands from the customer community. A pandemic drove employees home en masse; supply chain attacks left government agencies and businesses reeling; cybercriminals and enemy nation states banked on security gaps during unprecedented times, targeting home networks, health care organizations, and retailers, among many other organizations,” said Jill Aitoro, editor in chief of SC Media. “Winners of our Trust Awards demonstrated remarkable resiliency, adapting to meet evolving requirements of customers.”

Deployed as a cloud service or on premises, Proofpoint Threat Protection Platform uses multilayered detection techniques coupled with reputation and content analysis to identify and block a wide range of email-based threats. These threats include email fraud and hybrid attacks that leverage both cloud and email vectors. With Proofpoint’s integrated platform, organizations can obtain actionable insight into threats, enable users to identify and report on suspicious messages, and accelerate threat response by automating threat investigation and remediation process.

Today’s announcement was made online as part of SC Media’s 2021 SC Awards coverage. For more information and a detailed list of categories, finalists and winners, please visit https://scawardsus.com/ . For more information on Proofpoint Threat Protection Platform, please visit: https://www.proofpoint.com/us/products/email-security-and-protection.

About Proofpoint, Inc.

Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFPT) is a leading cybersecurity and compliance company that protects organizations’ greatest assets and biggest risks: their people. With an integrated suite of cloud-based solutions, Proofpoint helps companies around the world stop targeted threats, safeguard their data, and make their users more resilient against cyber attacks. Leading organizations of all sizes, including more than half of the Fortune 1000, rely on Proofpoint for people-centric security and compliance solutions that mitigate their most critical risks across email, the cloud, social media, and the web. More information is available at www.proofpoint.com.

Connect with Proofpoint: Twitter | LinkedIn | Facebook | YouTube

About SC Media

SC Media is the essential resource for cybersecurity professionals, keeping them up to date on vital developments and focusing on their most important concerns. Whether practitioners or leaders, technologists or executives, people who care about cybersecurity turn to SC Media, every day and throughout the day, to stay informed and gain insight into the complex issues that matter in their strategic and technology decision-making. As CyberRisk Alliance’s gateway resource, SC Media taps into an authoritative community of thinkers and innovators to provide a full range of relevant and useful content, including exclusive market research and data, opinion and perspective, independent product reviews, compelling in-person and virtual learning, and much more.

About CyberRisk Alliance

CyberRisk Alliance (CRA) was formed to help cybersecurity professionals face the challenges that threaten the success and prosperity of their organizations. We provide business intelligence and information services to help our growing community build effective strategies and make smart decisions, and innovative marketing solutions to galvanize an efficient marketplace. Most of all, we work to engage the entire cyber community and lift the success of all industry professionals.

Proofpoint is a registered trademark or tradename of Proofpoint, Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. All other trademarks contained herein are the property of their respective owners.

PROOFPOINT MEDIA CONTACT:

Kristy Campbell

Proofpoint, Inc.

(408) 850-4142

kcampbell@proofpoint.com