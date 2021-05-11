Probiotics Market worth $4.15 billion by 2027, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, May 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Global probiotics market revenue is projected to cross USD 4.15 billion by 2027, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights Inc. Increasing consumer awareness regarding the importance of digestive health, growing meat consumption and growing consumer preference for immune health products owing to the coronavirus outbreak should drive market growth.

Probiotics industry from Streptococcus ingredients is set to register over 9% CAGR through 2027. Streptococcus enhances the digestion of food, nutrient absorption and offers protection from pathogenic microorganisms, thus preventing diarrhea. This ingredient serves as a common starter culture for the preparation of cultured dairy products such as yogurt and cheese which should augment the market share.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/418

Some major findings of the probiotics market report include:

Global probiotics industry size from Bacillus ingredients is set to surpass USD 250 million by 2027, owing to its high resistance to gastric acid and heat coupled with its ability to treat constipation & diarrhea.

Probiotics demand in Latin America should grow at a CAGR over 8.5% through 2027 pertaining to growing demand for functional food & beverages owing to evolving dietary habits.

Probiotic demand for baked food should surpass USD 50 million by 2027 driven by growing trend of fortification of baked products to build immunity.

Probiotics market size from nutritional supplements should register over 9% CAGR between 2021 and 2027, on account of various advantages such as targeted consumption of specific bacterial strains and allergen-free nature.

Global probiotic demand from cereals applications surpassed USD 65 million in 2020 pertaining to significant efforts by manufacturers to launch innovative products.

Browse key industry insights spread across 310 pages with 368 market data tables and 52 figures & charts from the report, “Probiotics Market Forecasts By Application (Food and Beverages {Dairy Products, Non-Dairy Products, Cereals, Baked Food, Fermented Meat Products, Dry Food}, Dietary Supplements {Food, Nutritional, Specialty Nutrients, Infant Formula}, Animal Feed), Ingredients (Lactobacilli, Bifidobacterium, Streptococcus, Bacillus), End-Use (Human, Animal), Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Growth Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2021 – 2027” in detail along with the table of contents:

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/probiotics-market

Increasing consumer adoption of probiotics to enhance overall wellbeing and help treat illnesses such as ulcerative colitis, urinary tract infections and diarrhea should boost market demand from dietary supplements applications. The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in late 2019 resulted in increased consumer awareness of the effectiveness of probiotics in enhancing immune health, as the virus primarily affects the immune system which should boost product demand.

North America probiotics market surpassed USD 245 million in 2020 and is projected to witness ample growth up to 2027. Probiotics adoption in animal feed has increased significantly in recent years primarily owing to the U.S. FDA regulations banning the usage of antibiotics to boost livestock growth performance. Probiotics serve as natural growth promoters (NGP) when incorporated in animal feed which enhances growth rate, improves gut health and increases resistance to microbial infections.

Browse the Toc of this report @ https://www.gminsights.com/toc/detail/probiotics-market

Browse Related Report:

Eubiotics Industry Outlook by Products (Prebiotics, Probiotics, Organic Acid, Essential Oil, Exogeneous Enzymes), Form (Dry, Liquid), Application (Gut Health, Yield, Immunity), Livestock (Poultry, Swine, Cattle, Aquaculture), Regional Outlook, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2020 – 2026

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/eubiotics-market

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy and biotechnology.