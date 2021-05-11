Middle East Long and Flat Steel Products Market Report 2021: Market Value Size and Forecast 2016-2026 - Producers Must Focus on improving the Supply Chain Process

Dublin, May 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Middle East Long and Flat Steel Products Market (Value, Volume) - Analysis By Product Type, End User, By Country (2021 Edition): Market Insights, Covid-19 Impact, Competition and Forecast (2021-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Middle East Long and Flat Steel Products Market was USD 19.2 billion by value and 38.8 million tonnes by volume in the year 2020.

Strong governmental expenditures, buoyed by high energy prices will continue to spur construction-led steel demand for the region. In addition, with all eyes on the Middle East, it has great potential to develop their manufacturing industry which will pull the demand in subsequent years.

GCC Steel producers must focus on improving the supply chain process and reduce operation costs besides improving customer service in order to be efficient producers and overcome the market challenges which includes the global protectionism, surge of raw material prices, sluggish demand and drop in selling prices. Moreover, the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region is making major efforts towards non-oil diversification and manufacturing sector growth.



The construction industry in the GCC has suffered much in 2020 with economic shocks of COVID-19 and tumbling oil prices that left demand for construction materials such as rebar weaker for most of the year.



Companies including Qatar Steel, Emirates Steel, SABIC Steel, and Bahrain Steel are reinforcing their competitive advantage in steel business and focusing on securing new growth engines driven by innovative technologies including IoT, AI, and big data, which has been forecasted to infuse a robust growth in the Long and Flat Steel market during the coming years.



Additionally, rapidly rising population would lead to growth in infrastructure development, with special emphasis on public services, transportation and housing in urban centers which will further facilitate the market growth. Further, escalating investment in various construction and infrastructure projects with steel manufacturers focusing on improving their production capacity, will drive substantial growth in the market in future.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Report Scope and Methodology



2. Strategic Recommendations



3. Long and Flat Steel Products Market: Product Overview



4. Middle East Long and Flat Steel Products Market: An Analysis

4.1 Middle East Long and Flat Steel Products Market by value (USD Million): Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

4.2 Middle East Long and Flat Steel Products Market by volume (Thousand Tonnes): Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

4.3 Impact of COVID-19 on Middle East Long & Flat Steel Products

4.4 Middle East Long Steel Products Market - By Value, Volume

4.4.1 Middle East Long Steel Products Market, By Product Type, By Value

4.4.2 Middle East Long Steel Products Market, By Product Type, By Volume

4.4.3 Middle East Long Steel Products Market, By End User, By Value

4.4.4 Middle East Long Steel Products Market, By End User, By Volume

4.5 Middle East Flat Steel Products Market - By Value, Volume

4.5.1 Middle East Flat Steel Products Market, By Product Type, By Value

4.5.2 Middle East Flat Steel Products Market, By Product Type, By Volume

4.5.3 Middle East Flat Steel Products Market, By End User, By Value

4.5.4 Middle East Flat Steel Products Market, By End User, By Volume

4.6 Middle East Economic & Industrial Outlook

4.7 Middle East Long and Flat Steel Products Market: Prominent Companies

4.8 Middle East Long and Flat Steel Products Market: Country Analysis

4.9 Market Opportunity Chart of Middle East Long and Flat Steel Products Market - By Country, By Value (Year-2026)

4.10 Competitive Scenario of Middle East Long and Flat Steel Products Market - By Country (2020 & 2026)



5. Saudi Arabia Long and Flat Steel Products Market: An Analysis



6. U.A.E Long and Flat Steel Products Market: An Analysis



7. Qatar Long and Flat Steel Products Market: An Analysis



8. Kuwait Long and Flat Steel Products Market: An Analysis



9. Iran Long and Flat Steel Products Market: An Analysis



10. Oman Long and Flat Steel Products Market: An Analysis



11. Bahrain Long and Flat Steel Products Market: An Analysis



12. Middle East Long and Flat Steel Products Market Dynamics

12.1 Middle East Long and Flat Steel Products Market Drivers

12.2 Middle East Long and Flat Steel Products Market Restraints

12.3 Middle East Long and Flat Steel Products Market Trends



13. Competitive Landscape

13.1 SWOT Analysis - Middle East Long and Flat Steel Products Market

13.2 Porter Five Force Analysis - Middle East Long and Flat Steel Products Market



14. Raw Material Pricing Analysis



15. Raw Material Supplier Landscape



16. Company Profiles (Business Description, Financial Analysis, Business Strategy)

Al Ghurair Iron & Steel L.L.C.

Al-lttefaq Steel Products Company

Emirates Steel Company LLC

Mobarakeh Steel Company

Qatar Steel

Rajhi Steel

SABIC Hadeed

United Steel Industrial Company (KWT Steel)

